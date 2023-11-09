There’s ‘a very good chance’ No. 9 FAMU football starts backup quarterback in home finale

There may be a quarterback not named Jeremy Moussa taking Florida A&M football’s first offensive snap at Saturday’s regular-season home finale.

The Football Championship Subdivision Coaches Poll's ninth-ranked Rattlers (8-1, 7-0 SWAC) will host their Senior Day game versus NCAA Division II’s Lincoln Oaklanders (0-11) Saturday on Ken Riley Field at Bragg Memorial Stadium.

Kickoff is at 6 p.m. on Rattlers+.

FAMU head coach Willie Simmons emphasizes rest for the non-conference game, especially with next week’s Florida Classic versus Bethune-Cookman and Dec. 2’s Southwestern Athletic Conference Championship game.

He said there’s 'a very good chance’ redshirt sophomore backup quarterback Junior Muratovic will start for Moussa, who leads the SWAC with 2,226 passing yards and 18 touchdowns.

Additionally, Simmons ruled Moussa as "doubtful" to play Saturday after he took 'a shot’ during the Rattlers’ 42-28 SWAC win over Alabama A&M last Saturday.

The graduate student will still be honored during FAMU’s Senior Day pregame ceremony.

"It’s a very good chance that you may see Junior start the game,” Simmons says.

“Jeremy took a shot last week, but he could very well play if we need him to. But we have to make smart decisions for the long haul. Hopefully for us, we have four more games left. So, if that means sitting Jeremy or other guys this week, we’ll do that.

“And Jeremy is one of those guys that’s in consideration for that.”

Florida A&M University quarterback Junior Muratovic (7) moves around in the pocket before throwing a pass during a game versus Fort Valley State University at Bragg Memorial Stadium in Tallahassee Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021.

It may be necessary for FAMU to assess Muratovic’s production on Saturday as Moussa, the SWAC Preseason Offensive Player of the Year, is using his final year of college eligibility.

Muratovic has one career start in his three years at FAMU, replacing former Rattlers quarterback Rasean McKay for a Week 2 game versus Fort Valley.

The Orlando native finished the game completing 14 of 22 passes for 120 yards, a touchdown, and two interceptions in the Rattlers’ 34-7 win.

Muratovic’s career tallies include 24 of 40 completed passes for 229 yards, a touchdown, and two interceptions.

Florida A&M (8-1, 7-0 SWAC) vs. Lincoln California (0-11) Senior Day Game Information

Florida A&M wide receivers Jah'Marae Sheread (10) and Marcus Riley celebrates Riley's 49-yard touchdown catch in a Southwestern Athletic Conference game at Louis Crews Stadium in Huntsville, Alabama, Saturday, November 4, 2023.

When: Saturday, Nov. 11 at 6 p.m.

Where: Ken Riley Field at Bragg Memorial Stadium; Tallahassee, Florida

How to watch: Rattlers+

Gerald Thomas, III covers Florida A&M University Athletics for the Tallahassee Democrat. Contact him via email at gdthomas@gannett.com or on Twitter @3peatgee.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: FAMU Football: Rattlers considering starting backup QB for home finale