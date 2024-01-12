FAMU football recruiting director Devin Rispress departing for Deion Sanders' Colorado staff

Florida A&M has to find a new football recruiter to entice prospects to join the team.

On Thursday, the Rattlers’ director of recruiting, Devin Rispress, announced via social media that he’s resigning from FAMU to take a position on Colorado's staff under head coach Deion Sanders.

Rispress did not specify what his role with the Buffaloes will be.

“It has been said that sometimes life comes at you fast,” Rispress said.

“As of today, I’m resigning as the football director of recruiting at Florida A&M University and accepting a position with the University of Colorado Buffaloes.

“To Rattler Nation, I love y’all! Thanks for all the support and welcoming me into the family.”

Made It Ma Top Of The World. Thank You Rattler Nation 🐍🐍 #UnfinishedBusiness pic.twitter.com/bXLomD9GIR — Devin Rispress (@Coach2Bless) January 12, 2024

FAMU hired Rispress as director of recruiting in 2022 after stints coaching on the high school level at his alma mater, Rickards and Havana’s Gadsden County High School.

Since then, the Tallahassee native Rispress has assembled one of the top recruiting classes in the Football Championship Subdivision. His recruiting prowess was instrumental to the Rattlers winning the program's first Southwestern Athletic Conference and HBCU Celebration Bowl titles in 2023.

Rispress, a former star running back at Rickards before NCAA Division I college football at Bethune-Cookman, has been an active user of the transfer portal for FAMU. Most notably, Rispress landed former local high school star players, such as All-SWAC wide receiver Marcus Riley and Celebration Bowl Offensive Most Valuable Player Kelvin Dean Jr.

In the last two weeks, Rispress has endlessly worked to retain Rattler commits and signees after former head coach Willie Simmons’ departure to become Duke’s running backs coach.

FAMU administration is still searching for a head coach to replace Simmons.

“To the Rattler football team ― y’all know how Coach Ris rocking,” Rispress posted.

“I love every one of you and I encourage you all to get those degrees and keep being great on purpose. I’m emotional but excited to embark on this new journey.”

