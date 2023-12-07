Class 1M: Chaminade-Madonna QB Cedrick Bailey puts on a show in championship

TALLAHASSEE — Cedrick Bailey put on a show in his last high school football game.

The 6-foot-6, 195-pound senior threw for 322 yards and four touchdowns and four touchdowns and also caught a touchdown pass at the end of the first half as Chaminade-Madonna routed Clearwater Central Catholic 56-0 in the Class 1M state championship at Bragg Memorial Stadium.

Bailey and wide receiver Jeremiah Smith set the tone right away, connecting on the first three plays of the game —including a 50-yard touchdown pass just 30 seconds into the game.

Chaminade Madonna wide receiver and 5-star Ohio State commit Jeremiah Smith competed in the FHSAA Class 1M state championship on Dec. 7, 2023, at Bragg Memorial Stadium.

"Thats all our goal is every week," Bailey said. "We want to start out fast and hit them in the mouth first because you know that they're going to law down after that. We had a great gameplan coming in to this week and I love what we did today.

"They gave us the coverage we wanted. If they're going to give us short passes, were going to take it with Jeremiah. He's the best receiver in the county and they didn't respect him as well. We gave him his little catches and it opened up the deep ball later."

Bailey, an NC State commit, didn't slow down on the second drive. After a pass interference call on the first snap, he connected with Miami commit Joshisa Trader on a 54-yard touchdown pass. It was the first of three times the duo connected for a touchdown in the first half.

This one was 54 yards from Cedrick Bailey (@PackFootball commit) to Jojo Trader (@CanesFootball commit)

Trader made a highlight grab in the back of the end zone early in the second quarter to extend the lead to 28-0 and Bailey put the exclamation point on the win by catching a 2-yard pass for a score on a throw by Trader at the end of the half.

Now they’re just toying with ‘em

WR Jojo Trader (⁦@CanesFootball⁩ commit) with the TD pass to QB Cedrick Bailey (⁦@PackFootball⁩ commit). 3rd TD connection of the half for the duo

Chaminade 42-0

"That's crazy. It's really cool to have a catch in the state championship game," Bailey said. "Our coach set me up so well. It's kind of fun. We had a fun and amazing day."

Bailey did all of it with a trio of NC State coaches on the sideline, including head coach Dave Doeren. Bailey committed to the Wolfpack in March.

"It's great to see my coach out here and he's seeing my shining," he said. "It's great to have coach Doeren over here and I put on a show for those guys at NC State. ... I know that liked what they seen."

While Bailey remains committed to NC State, Miami has made a strong late push. The Hurricanes offered late in the process and recently conducted an in-home visit.

"It's kind of a little iffy right now, but I think I have my mind set right now," Bailey said. "We'll see on signing day."

Recruiting notes

Smith, an Ohio State commit, finished the game with 11 catches for a 170 yards and a score. It's the third consecutive year that Smith had more than 100 yards and a touchdown in the state championship game. It's worth noting that Smith wore Florida State gloves in the first half but took them off after the break. Smith is taking an official visit to Florida State this weekend.

Trader caught two passes for 61 yards and two touchdowns and threw a touchdown pass. His catch in the back of the end zone was the biggest highlight of the game.

Jojo Trader (@CanesFootball commit) with the highlight reel grab on the throw by Cedrick Bailey (@PackFootball commit). Second time those two have connected for a score in the 1st half

Chaminade-Madonna senior safety Zaquan Patterson had two tackles, one interception and broke up a pass. Patterson is committed to Miami.

Chaminade-Madonna edge rusher Zach Crothers, a Pitt commit, led all players with eight tackles, four tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.

Clearwater Central Catholic senior receiver Shamar Rigby led the Marauders with five catches for 79 yards. Rigby is committed to Purdue.

