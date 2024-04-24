What should we expect from the Boston Celtics in Game 2 of their first round series with the Miami Heat?

What are your predictions for the looming contest between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat in Game 2 of their NBA Eastern Conference first round series? Will the Celtics add another layer to the “They are not the same team as last year” narrative by doubling down on their Game 1 dominance?

What adjustments will Miami head coach Erik Spoelstra and the Heat players make to try to steal a win on Boston’s home court of TD Garden? The hosts of the CLNS Media “First to the Floor” podcast, Jake Issenberg, Ben Vallis, and Wayne Spooney, took a closer look ahead of Wednesday night’s tilt.

Plus, they check in with the other playoff series happening around the league. Check it out below!

If you enjoy this pod, check out the “How Bout Them Celtics,” “First to the Floor,” and the many other New England sports podcasts available on the CLNS Media network.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire