How will the Boston Celtics respond to Miami Heat forward Caleb Martin’s hard foul on star Celtics swingman Jayson Tatum in Game 1 of their first round series? Both ball clubs decided that they wanted to move on from the chippy incident in Game 1’s final moments.

And star Boston forward Jaylen Brown sent a loud warning to Martin to watch those kinds of plays with the Celtics moving forward. With Boston’s players excited about matching the Heat’s physicality on the basketball court, will we see more of these sorts of tense moments in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference first round series?

CLNS Media reporters Bobby Manning and Josue Pavon discussed the reaction by the Celtics and Heat at Boston’s most recent practice after Martin laid a hard foul on Tatum. Check it out below!

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire