Deterministic won't run in Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs; Grand Mo the First in field

Trainer Christophe Clement announced Sunday that Deterministic — a disappointing eighth in the Grade 2 Wood Memorial on April 6 at Aqueduct — will not be entered in the 2024 Kentucky Derby.

Deterministic breezed five furlongs in 1:02.63 on Sunday at Belmont's dirt training track.

"I spoke to the owners, and we decided to keep him in New York and we will keep all the New York options open," Clement said.

Deterministic’s departure opens a spot for Grand Mo the First in the field of 20 for the Kentucky Derby on May 4 at Churchill Downs.

Trained by Victor Barboza Jr., Grand Mo the First is a son of Uncle Mo and most recently finished third in the Grade 1 Florida Derby on March 30 at Gulfstream Park. Emisael Jaramillo will have the ride in the Kentucky Derby.

A son of Liam’s Map, Deterministic is 2-0-0 in three career starts. He earned 50 qualifying points for the Kentucky Derby by winning the Grade 3 Gotham on March 2 at Aqueduct.

Clement has 2,453 victories over his career but never has saddled a horse in the Kentucky Derby.

One option for Deterministic could be the $200,000, Grade 3 Peter Pan on May 11 at Aqueduct. The Peter Pan is a traditional prep race for the Grade 1 Belmont, set for June 8 at Saratoga.

Common Defense now ranks No. 21 on the Kentucky Derby points leaderboard and needs one defection to make the field. Trained by Kenny McPeek, Common Defense finished fifth in the Grade 2 Louisiana Derby on March 23 at Fair Grounds.

The draw for the Kentucky Derby is set for Saturday.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Grand Mo the First in Kentucky Derby field; Deterministic won't run