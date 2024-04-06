Resilience, trained by Bill Mott, wins Wood Memorial to punch ticket to Kentucky Derby

Resilience lived up to his name and clinched a spot in the Kentucky Derby.

With John Velazquez riding, Resilience took the lead at the quarter-pole and rolled to victory in Saturday’s $750,000, Grade 2 Wood Memorial at Aqueduct.

Resilience earned 100 qualifying points toward the May 4 Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs, clinching a spot in the field.

Society Man, a 99-1 shot trained by Danny Gargan, finished second and earned 50 qualifying points toward the Derby.

Deterministic, the 4-5 favorite after winning the Grade 3 Gotham on March 2, did not finish in the money.

Deposition, trained by Uriah St. Lewis, fell in the stretch. Jockey Dexter Haddock was able to sit up on his own, and Deposition walked into the ambulance under his own power. Further details were not immediately available.

Resilience, a 9-2 shot, covered the 1 1/8 miles in 1:50.28 and paid $11 to win.

A son of Into Mischief, Resilience needed four chances before breaking his maiden Jan. 1 at Gulfstream Park. He finished fourth in the Grade 2 Risen Star on Feb. 17 at Fair Grounds.

Trainer Bill Mott added blinkers for Resilience in the Wood Memorial, hoping to improve his focus.

With the victory, Resilience improved to 2-1-1 in six starts for co-owners Emily Bushnell and Ric Waldman.

