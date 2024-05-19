Indy 500 qualifying live blog: Pole position at stake between Will Power, Josef Newgarden, Kyle Larson and more

After positions 13-30 for the 108th Indianapolis 500 were locked in on Saturday, the first 12 and final three slots will be determined Sunday.
NASCAR Cup Series star and 2021 series champion Kyle Larson put himself in the top 12 for a shot at the pole position today, but he'll have to contend with some of the IndyCar series' best drivers, competing with the likes of Will Power, Josef Newgarden and Alexader Rossi.
Live5 updates
John Parker
Santino Ferrucci goes provisional P1
Lap 1: 233.060 mph
Lap 2: 232.705 mph
Lap 3: 232.621 mph
Lap 4: 232.505 mph
Average speed: 232.723 mph
SANTINO FERRUCCI TO THE TOP.
The A.J. Foyt Racing driver is on pace to make the Fast 6!