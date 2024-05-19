Advertisement
Indy 500 qualifying live blog: Pole position at stake between Will Power, Josef Newgarden, Kyle Larson and more

yahoo sports staff
After positions 13-30 for the 108th Indianapolis 500 were locked in on Saturday, the first 12 and final three slots will be determined Sunday.

NASCAR Cup Series star and 2021 series champion Kyle Larson put himself in the top 12 for a shot at the pole position today, but he'll have to contend with some of the IndyCar series' best drivers, competing with the likes of Will Power, Josef Newgarden and Alexader Rossi.

Live5 updates
  • John Parker

    Santino Ferrucci goes provisional P1

    • Lap 1: 233.060 mph

    • Lap 2: 232.705 mph

    • Lap 3: 232.621 mph

    • Lap 4: 232.505 mph

    Average speed: 232.723 mph

  • John Parker

    Takuma Sato goes provisional P3

    • Lap 1: 232.182 mph

    • Lap 2: 232.226 mph

    • Lap 3: 232.213 mph

    • Lap 4: 232.065 mph

    Average speed: 232.171 mph

  • John Parker

    Pato O'Ward goes provisional P2

    • Lap 1: 233.196 mph

    • Lap 2: 232.592 mph

    • Lap 3: 232.336 mph

    • Lap 4: 232.214 mph

    Average speed: 232.584

  • John Parker

    Rinus Veekay provisonal P1

    The Dutchman's four-lap average of 232.610 tops Ryan Hunter-Reay's 230.667. They are the only two out on track so far

  • John Parker

    Track is open