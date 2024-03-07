How a new defense allowed Southern Miss football to hire Micheal Spurlock as running backs coach

HATTIESBURG — Micheal Spurlock has experience at multiple offensive positions.

He played quarterback at Ole Miss and then running back briefly. He then was a wide receiver and kick/punt returner in the NFL from 2006 to 2014 and was most recently the wide receivers coach at Western Kentucky.

“I'm nosy,” Spurlock said after Thursday’s practice. “So, when I played receiver, I’d always look back at what the quarterback read was on that (play) and what the running back was doing. I always wanted to know what they were doing.”

Now, he's Southern Miss football's new running backs coach for the 2024 season not because of a change to the offensive coaching staff, but actually the defensive side.

Why Southern Miss was able to hire a running backs coach

When coach Will Hall parted ways with defensive coordinator Dan O’Brien and two other defensive position coaches after the 2023 season, he made another decision that he wanted to go back to the defensive scheme that brought him success in his previous years of coaching.

Clay Bignell is now Southern Miss’ defensive coordinator and the change in scheme, Hall said, opened up a spot for another position coach, too.

Last season, Southern Miss had five defensive position coaches with Chad Williams in charge of inside linebackers and Mark Criner with the outside linebackers. Criner was not brought back this season and Bignell’s scheme only requires four position coaches instead of five. Williams now coaches all of the linebackers, Fred Wyatt the defensive line, Dwike Wilson the cornerbacks and Bignell the safeties.

And with Hall taking a step back from the offense since the middle of last season, more of his efforts are now put to the defense. Greg Meyer was the running backs coach and special teams coordinator last season but will now focus solely on special teams like he did in 2021 and 2022. That opened a spot for a new running backs coach.

“Overall, he’s a really good teacher and a really good guy,” Hall said of Spurlock. “He’s fitting in really well with our staff and we’re proud to have him.”

What Southern Miss faces at running back

Replacing Frank Gore Jr.'s 4,202 career rushing yards won’t be easy, but Southern Miss believes it has the talent to do so.

“That’s the only way to replace a great player is you got to recruit,” Hall said. “We’ve recruited well at that spot. I believe in those guys and I believe they’ll step up.”

Drake Clark was second on the team in rushing yards last season (451) and said Thursday that he’s healthy after a broken finger limited him in the last month of the season. He added that he’s been working to improve his vision and jump cuts, while also learning the new offensive scheme which features more outside zone and screen passes.

Kenyon Clay, a 6-foot-1 redshirt sophomore, played more in the second half of the season and figures to be in line for an elevated role. Southern Miss also has Oak Grove’s JQ Gray as a redshirt freshman and a three-star freshman from Houston, Mississippi, in Jalen Washington.

“There is no depth chart, and every day I’m trying to change it up and see who wants it,” Spurlock said. “It’s a lot of dogs but only one ball, so I’m trying to see who wants that ball.”

Highlights from Thursday's scrimmage session

Southern Miss pulled a rarity on Thursday, taking the red practice jerseys off the quarterbacks. That meant it was a live scrimmage where anybody could be tackled.

Here are three highlights from the two periods of 11-on-11:

Washington ran for a 49-yard touchdown when the offensive line paved a big hole and he cut back to the right and won the race up the sideline.

Tate Rodemaker threw a pick-six when linebacker Ja'Len Sims jumped a slant route.

John White had a nice day and capped it with a 49-yard touchdown pass to Jack Jackson.

Sam Sklar is the Southern Miss beat reporter for the Hattiesburg American. Email him at ssklar@hattiesb.gannett.com and follow him on X @sklarsam_.

This article originally appeared on Hattiesburg American: Why Southern Miss football hired running backs coach Micheal Spurlock