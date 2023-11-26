Southern Miss football fires assistants Dan O'Brien, Brandon Lacy, Cayden Cochran | Report

Southern Miss football is making changes to its coaching staff.

Defensive coordinator/safeties coach Dan O'Brien, defensive line coach Brandon Lacy and tight ends coach Cayden Cochran have all been fired, according to multiple reports.

The moves come less than 24 hours after Southern Miss lost 35-17 to Troy to end the 2023 season. After the game, Southern Miss confirmed coach Will Hall would return for the 2024 season.

O'Brien, Lacy and Cochran were brought in by Hall when he was hired before the 2021 season.

O'Brien was the safeties coach for his first two seasons at Southern Miss, but was promoted to defensive coordinator after Austin Armstrong left to take the same job at Florida. His defense endured a handful of season-ending injuries to the secondary early in the season, but Southern Miss' defense finished the season allowing 35.8 points per game. Only five FBS teams allowed more points.

Lacy oversaw the defensive line in all three of his seasons with the Golden Eagles. He was previously the defensive line coach at Richmond.

Cochran was also the tight ends coach for all three seasons.

O'Brien was the second-highest paid assistant coach on the staff, making $255,000 on a one-year deal. Lacy was also under contract for one year at $135,000, while Cochran was too at $102,500.

If terminated without cause, the three will be owed the pro-rated amount remaining on their deals, which were all set to expire on Feb. 29, 2024.

Sam Sklar is the Southern Miss beat reporter for the Hattiesburg American. Email him at ssklar@hattiesb.gannett.com and follow him on X @sklarsam_.

