What to expect from Southern Miss football's defense under new coordinator Clay Bignell

HATTIESBURG — Southern Miss football coach Will Hall went with a familiar name in Chip Long to fill his open offensive coordinator job.

But for the defense, Hall went in the complete opposite direction.

Hall hired Clay Bignell from Eastern Illinois as the Golden Eagles' new defensive coordinator, who he said he had never heard of before beginning the hiring process. Bignell said he didn’t have any prior connections to Hall or Southern Miss, either.

One of the main standouts, Hall said, was a familiarity with Bignell's scheme.

“I went down into the FCS and Division II levels and looked at about 10 or 12 guys that were really doing well,” Hall said. “I wanted guys that had called it before, and Clay’s name just kept coming available.”

2023 was Bignell’s first season as Eastern Illinois’ defensive coordinator, leading a unit that dominated at the FCS level on the way to an 8-3 record.

The Panthers ranked inside the top 20 nationally in turnovers gained, fumbles recovered, interceptions, scoring defense and fourth-down defense, including an FCS-best 1.36 turnover margin.

The pillars of the defense are a heavy dose of zone coverage that keeps defenders with their eyes on the quarterback.

One of the more noticeable features, however, is the communication, which has been loud and commanding at the start of spring practices. It's also simpler than last season's, which could help install the defense quicker with Southern Miss replacing many of its defensive starters from last season.

“It’s all based off one-word signals from the sideline,” said Bignell, who added that he will call plays from the booth. “One word will signal in the front, stunt and the coverage. That way, we can handle any tempo teams and it gives you an easy ability to double-call things as well.”

Bignell said he draws roots for his scheme from Texas A&M coach Mike Elko, Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea and Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter — all of whom he’s previously coached with.

Before arriving at Eastern Illinois in 2022, Bignell was a defensive analyst at Vanderbilt in 2021 under Lea and Minter, who was the defensive coordinator at the time. He also spent four years at Notre Dame, two as graduate assistant and another two as a defensive analyst, where Elko was the defensive coordinator in 2017. Bignell also has coached at East Carolina, Northwestern, Montana State and Montana Western.

Southern Miss allowed the most points in the Sun Belt Conference last season (35.8), which prompted it to part ways with defensive coordinator Dan O'Brien, defensive line coach Brandon Lacy and outside linebackers coach Mark Criner.

Chad Williams now coaches all of the linebackers, and Bignell brought defensive line coach Fred Wyatt with him from Eastern Illinois to fill the same role.

“I love Coach Wyatt,” defensive lineman Kristin Booth said. “He’s a good person and he wants the best for everybody. He only works with guys that want to work.”

Highlights from Wednesday's scrimmage

Southern Miss went through two periods in Wednesday’s practice with 11-on-11 scrimmages featuring full pads and contact. The offense ran plenty of screen plays, which is expected to be a pillar of Long's offense.

Here are three highlights:

Tate Rodemaker connected with tight end Justyn Reid across the middle for a 68-yard touchdown. MJ Daniels, who has switched from cornerback to safety, had a chance to bring him down, but couldn't get a clean tackle on Reid at 6-foot-5, 255 pounds.

Safety Jay Jones made an open-field tackle that potentially saved a big play when Jack Schwing caught a screen pass but reversed to the other side of the field.

Jordan Johnson, a defensive back from Mississippi Delta Community College, saved a touchdown when Billy Wiles dumped a short pass to Exavious Reed and he crunched him two yards shy of the end zone.

Sam Sklar is the Southern Miss beat reporter for the Hattiesburg American. Email him at ssklar@hattiesb.gannett.com and follow him on X @sklarsam_.

This article originally appeared on Hattiesburg American: Expectations for Southern Miss football's defense under Clay Bignell