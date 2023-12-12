Southern Miss football hires Clay Bignell from Eastern Illinois as defensive coordinator

Southern Miss football has hired Clay Bignell as its new defensive coordinator for the 2024 season.

Bignell spent the past two seasons on the Eastern Illinois staff and was promoted to defensive coordinator last March.

Bignell crossed paths with newly hired Southern Miss offensive coordinator Chip Long when they were on the same Notre Dame staff for three seasons. Long was the Fighting Irish's offensive coordinator from 2017-19, while Bignell served as a graduate assistant and defensive analyst from 2016-19.

“Clay is a proven play caller with a lot of energy and enthusiasm,” coach Will Hall said in a school release Tuesday. “He has learned under some of the best defensive minds in college football. Throughout this process, it was obvious that he is a great teacher with a deep passion for his players.”

Bignell's defense was first in the country in turnover margin at 1.36, and also ranked in the top 10 in turnovers forced (25) and fumbles recovered (11).

He has previous coaching stops as a defensive analyst at Vanderbilt in 2021 and East Carolina in 2020, as well as being a graduate assistant at Northwestern and his alma mater, Montana State, where he was a two-time All-Big Sky Conference selection at linebacker.

Bignell is Southern Miss’ third defensive coordinator in as many seasons since Austin Armstrong left for Florida after the 2022 season. Safeties coach Dan O’Brien replaced Armstrong, but was fired after the 2023 season. O'Brien's defense endured a multitude of season-ending injuries in the secondary and Southern Miss failed to overcome them, allowing a Sun Belt-worst 35.8 points per game.

Also released from the defensive staff were defensive line coach Brandon Lacy and outside linebackers coach Mark Criner. Those positions have yet to be filled.

The Golden Eagles fielded a veteran-laden defense in 2023 that loses many seniors, including three Sun Belt honorable mentions in defensive lineman Quentin Bivens, linebacker Swayze Bozeman and safety Jay Stanley.

Sam Sklar is the Southern Miss beat reporter for the Hattiesburg American. Email him at ssklar@hattiesb.gannett.com and follow him on X @sklarsam_.

This article originally appeared on Hattiesburg American: Southern Miss football hires Clay Bignell defensive coordinator