Dabo Swinney added no transfers in winter portal. Will Clemson football coach have more success in spring?

CLEMSON — The spring football transfer window is open until April 30, and Clemson football has lost two players to the portal: freshman defensive end Adam Kissayi and redshirt freshman offensive lineman Zack Owens.

The Tigers now have 83 of 85 scholarship players on their roster, meaning coach Dabo Swinney can add two potential transfers. His forte hasn't been the portal though, only landing two transfer players, both quarterbacks, over the past two years.

Although Swinney leans into recruiting and developing high school players more, he attempted to add four offensive linemen in the previous window, but all chose different schools. Still, he can add significant transfers to Clemson's roster before the portal closes.

Here are three needs the Tigers must fill with help from the transfer portal:

Offensive line

Clemson's offensive line did not have its best showing in the annual spring game. Although the rosters were split in half, both teams' running backs rushed for a combined 74 yards on 34 attempts, and their offensive lines allowed a combined nine sacks. To avoid injuries to the quarterbacks, Swinney gave them non-contact status and quickly whistled a sack whenever a defender got within arms' length of the quarterbacks.

The unit will return guard Walker Parks, who suffered a season-ending lower-body injury last season, in the summer. Still, Clemson needs to add a lineman with some game reps to help a group that has not only battled injuries for the past two years but given up 28 sacks in back-to-back seasons.

Depth at defensive end

The Tigers' defensive line dominated in the spring game, even without Peter Woods. Still, there is a void at defensive end despite Woods and Caden Story playing the position this season.

The Tigers lost Kissayi and redshirt freshman David Ojiegbe in the winter window, leaving only one freshman, Darien Mayo, on their roster. They have three defensive linemen committed in the 2025 class, but Swinney should look to add a redshirt freshman or sophomore defensive end in the portal to strengthen his team this season.

Upperclassman cornerback

Last year, Clemson tied for first in the nation in defensive touchdowns, ranked second in first-down defense and eighth in total defense. Two of the defensive touchdowns came from last year's starting cornerbacks Nate Wiggins and Sheridan Jones, but both look to get selected in the NFL Draft.

The Tigers' most experienced cornerback is Jeadyn Lukus, who started four games last year, missed the spring because of hip surgery and will return in August. Sophomores Avieon Terrell and Shelton Lewis showed flashes in their freshman years, but Terrell only started five games, and Lewis started in two.

Swinney taking a swing to land an experienced cornerback in the portal would provide security for his inexperienced players as Clemson eyes a return to the College Football Playoff.

Derrian Carter covers Clemson athletics for The Greenville News and the USA TODAY Network. Email him at dcarter@gannett.com and follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, @DerrianCarter00

