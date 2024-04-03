Why Clemson's Dabo Swinney changed Peter Woods' position even after freshman All-America season

CLEMSON — Clemson football defensive tackle Peter Woods' stats in his freshman season were nothing to brag about but looking closer will reveal just how impactful he was for the Tigers' defense.

Woods recorded 26 tackles (2.5 for loss), one forced fumble and zero sacks through 12 games (two starts). Still, as a rotational interior defensive lineman, Woods earned multiple freshman All-America honors and received the third-highest graded season by a true freshman defensive tackle by Pro Football Focus with an 87.6 grade.

"I just pride myself in doing my job," Woods said. "People say two-and-a-half (tackles for loss), no sacks, but you turn on the tape, it's there."

Woods' impact didn't go unnoticed by Clemson coach Dabo Swinney, prompting the Tigers to change the Alabama native's position. He will play defensive end opposite of T.J. Parker, a change he expected, and will also receive defensive tackle snaps in passing situations, according to Swinney.

"He'll play everywhere because he's one one of our best pass rushers," Swinney said. "I don't see a world where he doesn't bounce around a little bit."

The change is reminiscent of when former Clemson defensive tackle Christian Wilkins received defensive end snaps in 2016 when he was a sophomore. Swinney said Wilkins and Woods are dynamic, but Woods is faster, stronger and a freakier player. The Clemson coach added Woods is potentially the fastest defensive linemen on the team.

Woods entered spring practice listed at 315 pounds with his goal being to hit 285-290 pounds, where he was when he played in high school. He said he feels good playing at defensive end and can provide speed and power to overcome blockers anywhere on the line.

"He's one that gives you position versatility," defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin said. "Big guys beat little guys all day, every day."

Clemson's defense recorded 95 tackles for loss and 32 sacks last season. It lost two of its top three sack leaders — Jeremiah Trotter Jr. and Ruke Orhorhoro — and Tyler Davis, who was third on the team in tackles for loss, to the NFL Draft.

Woods' flexibility will either lead to greater production from his position or from the defensive tackles who will step up. Payton Page, Tré Williams, Stephiylan Green and Demonte Capehart are among the players who have received more snaps, and Woods has already seen each member take advantage of them this spring.

"It's like when you walk in the candy shop, you just looking at all the different candies, and you're standing there for 10 minutes, and you don't know which one you're gonna pick," Woods said. "It's crazy just seeing all those guys that are gonna be to my left and on my right."

The Tigers will showcase their revamped defensive line at their spring game at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

Derrian Carter covers Clemson athletics for The Greenville News and the USA TODAY Network. Email him at dcarter@gannett.com and follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, @DerrianCarter00

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Clemson football: Why Dabo Swinney changed Peter Woods' position