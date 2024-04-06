Clemson football's revamped defensive line's performance in spring game bodes well for 2024

CLEMSON — From the first snap of Saturday's spring game, it was clear Clemson football's defensive line will be a force in 2024.

The lines on the Orange and White teams accounted for nine sacks, 15 tackles for loss, three pass breakups and an interception, courtesy of Jaheim Lawson. To avoid injuries to the quarterbacks, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney gave them non-contact status and quickly whistled a sack whenever a defender got within arms' length of the quarterbacks.

When asked how to clean up the offensive line's performance, Swinney had a quick solution.

"Well, we'll put our team together and that'll help," Swinney said jokingly. "When you know you're good on defense, it's one of those things you probably expect when you split your team."

Despite returning none of their defensive line starters from 2023 -- Xavier Thomas, Ruke Orhorhoro, Tyler Davis and Justin Mascoll -- because of the NFL Draft or expiring eligibility, Tigers coaches and players have been vocal about the defensive line depth during spring practices.

The Tigers have always had a knack of producing prominent defensive line talent under Swinney, notably Christian Wilkins, Vic Beasley, Myles Murphy and Dexter Lawrence. Saturday's game showcased why. Both defensive lines dominated, controlling the line of scrimmage with Team White allowing 1.6 yards per carry on 28 rushing attempts and Team Orange giving up a rushing average of 2.4 yards on 25 carries.

Peter Woods, who was out Saturday because of mononucleosis, and Caden Story's move to defensive end from defensive tackle has allowed others to step up. Payton Page, Tre Williams, Stephiylan Green and Demonte Capehart are among the players who have received increased snaps, and Green displayed his growth Saturday, recording four sacks. He played only 13 defensive snaps over two games last season while redshirting.

"We got a lot more space in the (defensive) tackle room, so it gives us a lot of time to get in and (get) more time to play," Green said.

At defensive end, Cade Denhoff, A.J. Hoffler and Lawson showed flashes off the edge with each recording at least two tackles for loss. Each player contributed in the rush defense and applied quality pressure to the quarterback.

These performances came despite 2023 standout T.J. Parker having a quiet game. The defensive end room has made strides this spring and its members are becoming more comfortable in their roles and with their technique.

"We made good progress," Swinney said. "We got a lot of work to do still this summer. (Defensive line coach) Chris (Rumph) has done a great job with those guys."

Last year, Clemson was tied for the national lead in defensive touchdowns and ranked second in first-down defense and eighth in total defense in FBS. Yet it only recorded 95 tackles for loss and 32 sacks, which ranked sixth in the ACC. Both totals are also the Tigers' lowest in the past five years.

This vast Tigers defensive line looks to not only fill in for the players departing but return to their norm in 2024, and Saturday's showing was the first step.

"(Fans) should expect something big," Green said. "Defense is gonna be stacked."

