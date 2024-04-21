Clemson football spring transfer portal tracker 2024: Who's in, who's out for Dabo Swinney

CLEMSON — The spring football transfer window has opened, allowing players to transfer one final time before the college football season begins.

Clemson football lost 10 players in the winter cycle last season and did not bring in anyone, as coach Dabo Swinney doesn’t normally recruit players through the portal. Yet, he tried to add four offensive linemen in the previous window, but all chose different schools.

Swinney may try to recruit that position in the portal again after the Tigers' spring game, where their running backs rushed for a combined 74 yards on 34 attempts and both offensive lines allowed a combined nine sacks. To avoid injuries to the quarterbacks, Swinney gave them non-contact status and quickly whistled a sack whenever a defender got within arms' length of the quarterbacks.

The portal is open until April 30 for undergraduate transfers and May 1 for graduate transfers.

Here's a look at who is leaving and joining Clemson football via the transfer portal.

Who is transferring out of Clemson football?

Adam Kissayi, DE: Kissayi entered the transfer portal on April 21, according to On3sports. The three-star recruit was a mid-year enrollee in the 2024 cycle from Florida.

Destination: TBD

