College football bowl schedule 2024-25: Date, time, TV channel announced for every game

The 2024-25 College Football Playoff schedule was unveiled Wednesday.

We've now got the complete college football bowl game schedule for the upcoming season to go with it.

The schedule was released Thursday and it features 44 total games, starting with the Cricket Celebration Bowl on Dec. 14 and concluding with the East-West Shrine Bowl on Jan. 30 (and including the College Football Playoff games).

Check out the 2024-25 college football bowl game schedule for every game, including the date, time and television information for the contests.

The National Championship Game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Eastern on Jan. 20 on ESPN.

All times Eastern.

College football bowl game schedule for 2024-25 season:

Dec. 14

Camellia Bowl, 9 p.m., ESPN

Dec. 17

Boca Raton Bowl, 5 p.m., ESPN

Frisco Bowl, 9 p.m. ESPN

Dec. 18

LA Bowl, 9 p.m., ESPN

Dec. 19

New Orleans Bowl, 7 p.m., ESPN2

Dec. 20

Cure Bowl, Noon, ESPN

CFP first-round game, 8 p.m., ABC

Dec. 21

CFP first-round game, Noon, TNT

CFP first-round game, 4 p.m., TNT

CFP first-round game, 8 p.m., ABC

Dec. 23

Myrtle Beach Bowl, 11 a.m., ESPN

Potato Bowl, 2:30 p.m., ESPN

Dec. 24

Hawaii Bowl, 8 p.m., ESPN

Dec. 26

Detroit Bowl, 2 p.m., ESPN

Guaranteed Rate Bowl, 5:30 p.m., ESPN

68 Ventures Bowl, 9 p.m., ESPN

Dec. 27

Armed Forces Bowl, Noon or 3:30 p.m., ESPN

Birmingham Bowl, Noon or 3:30 p.m., ESPN

Liberty Bowl, 7 p.m., ESPN

Las Vegas Bowl, 10:30 p.m., ESPN

Dec. 28

Fenway Bowl, 11 a.m., ESPN

Pinstripe Bowl, Noon, ESPN

New Mexico Bowl, 2:15 p.m., ESPN

Pop-Tarts Bowl, 3:30 p.m., ABC

Arizona Bowl, 4:30 p.m., The CW

Military Bowl, 5:45 p.m., ESPN

Alamo Bowl, 7:30 p.m., ABC

Independence Bowl, 9:15 p.m., ABC

Dec. 30

Music City Bowl, 2:30 p.m., ESPN

Dec. 31

ReliaQuest Bowl, Noon, ESPN

Sun Bowl, 2 p.m., CBS

Citrus Bowl, 3 p.m., ABC

Texas Bowl, 3:30 p.m., ESPN

Fiesta Bowl, 7:30 p.m., ESPN (CFP quarterfinal)

Jan. 1

Peach Bowl, 1 p.m., ESPN (CFP quarterfinal)

Rose Bowl, 5 p.m., ESPN (CFP quarterfinal)

Sugar Bowl, 8:45 p.m., ESPN (CFP quarterfinal)

Jan. 2

Gator Bowl, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Jan. 3

First Responder Bowl, 4 p.m. ET, ESPN

Duke’s Mayo Bowl, 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

Jan. 4

Bahamas Bowl, 11 a.m., ESPN2

Jan. 9

Orange Bowl, 7:30 p.m., ESPN (CFP semifinal)

Jan. 10

Cotton Bowl, 7:30 p.m., ESPN (CFP semifinal)

Jan. 20

National championship game, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

The College Football Playoff National Championship Game will be played on Jan. 20, 2025.

Jan. 30

East-West Shrine Bowl, 8 p.m., NFL Network

