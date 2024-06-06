Advertisement

College football bowl schedule 2024-25: Date, time, TV channel announced for every game

jeremy cluff, arizona republic
·3 min read

The 2024-25 College Football Playoff schedule was unveiled Wednesday.

We've now got the complete college football bowl game schedule for the upcoming season to go with it.

The schedule was released Thursday and it features 44 total games, starting with the Cricket Celebration Bowl on Dec. 14 and concluding with the East-West Shrine Bowl on Jan. 30 (and including the College Football Playoff games).

Check out the 2024-25 college football bowl game schedule for every game, including the date, time and television information for the contests.

The National Championship Game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Eastern on Jan. 20 on ESPN.

All times Eastern.

College football bowl game schedule for 2024-25 season:

Dec. 14

  • Camellia Bowl, 9 p.m., ESPN

Dec. 17

  • Boca Raton Bowl, 5 p.m., ESPN

  • Frisco Bowl, 9 p.m. ESPN

Dec. 18

  • LA Bowl, 9 p.m., ESPN

Dec. 19

  • New Orleans Bowl, 7 p.m., ESPN2

Dec. 20

  • Cure Bowl, Noon, ESPN

  • CFP first-round game, 8 p.m., ABC

Dec. 21

  • CFP first-round game, Noon, TNT

  • CFP first-round game, 4 p.m., TNT

  • CFP first-round game, 8 p.m., ABC

Dec. 23

  • Myrtle Beach Bowl, 11 a.m., ESPN

  • Potato Bowl, 2:30 p.m., ESPN

Dec. 24

  • Hawaii Bowl, 8 p.m., ESPN

Dec. 26

  • Detroit Bowl, 2 p.m., ESPN

  • Guaranteed Rate Bowl, 5:30 p.m., ESPN

  • 68 Ventures Bowl, 9 p.m., ESPN

Dec. 27

  • Armed Forces Bowl, Noon or 3:30 p.m., ESPN

  • Birmingham Bowl, Noon or 3:30 p.m., ESPN

  • Liberty Bowl, 7 p.m., ESPN

  • Las Vegas Bowl, 10:30 p.m., ESPN

Dec. 28

  • Fenway Bowl, 11 a.m., ESPN

  • Pinstripe Bowl, Noon, ESPN

  • New Mexico Bowl, 2:15 p.m., ESPN

  • Pop-Tarts Bowl, 3:30 p.m., ABC

  • Arizona Bowl, 4:30 p.m., The CW

  • Military Bowl, 5:45 p.m., ESPN

  • Alamo Bowl, 7:30 p.m., ABC

  • Independence Bowl, 9:15 p.m., ABC

Dec. 30

  • Music City Bowl, 2:30 p.m., ESPN

Dec. 31

  • ReliaQuest Bowl, Noon, ESPN

  • Sun Bowl, 2 p.m., CBS

  • Citrus Bowl, 3 p.m., ABC

  • Texas Bowl, 3:30 p.m., ESPN

  • Fiesta Bowl, 7:30 p.m., ESPN (CFP quarterfinal)

Jan. 1

  • Peach Bowl, 1 p.m., ESPN (CFP quarterfinal)

  • Rose Bowl, 5 p.m., ESPN (CFP quarterfinal)

  • Sugar Bowl, 8:45 p.m., ESPN (CFP quarterfinal)

Jan. 2

  • Gator Bowl, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Jan. 3

  • First Responder Bowl, 4 p.m. ET, ESPN

  • Duke’s Mayo Bowl, 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

Jan. 4

  • Bahamas Bowl, 11 a.m., ESPN2

Jan. 9

  • Orange Bowl, 7:30 p.m., ESPN (CFP semifinal)

Jan. 10

  • Cotton Bowl, 7:30 p.m., ESPN (CFP semifinal)

Jan. 20

  • National championship game, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

The College Football Playoff National Championship Game will be played on Jan. 20, 2025.
Jan. 30

  • East-West Shrine Bowl, 8 p.m., NFL Network

