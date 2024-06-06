College football bowl schedule 2024-25: Date, time, TV channel announced for every game
The 2024-25 College Football Playoff schedule was unveiled Wednesday.
We've now got the complete college football bowl game schedule for the upcoming season to go with it.
The schedule was released Thursday and it features 44 total games, starting with the Cricket Celebration Bowl on Dec. 14 and concluding with the East-West Shrine Bowl on Jan. 30 (and including the College Football Playoff games).
Check out the 2024-25 college football bowl game schedule for every game, including the date, time and television information for the contests.
The National Championship Game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Eastern on Jan. 20 on ESPN.
All times Eastern.
College Football Playoff odds 2024-25: Ohio State, Georgia, Oregon, Texas favorites
College football bowl game schedule for 2024-25 season:
Dec. 14
Camellia Bowl, 9 p.m., ESPN
Dec. 17
Boca Raton Bowl, 5 p.m., ESPN
Frisco Bowl, 9 p.m. ESPN
Dec. 18
LA Bowl, 9 p.m., ESPN
Dec. 19
New Orleans Bowl, 7 p.m., ESPN2
Dec. 20
Cure Bowl, Noon, ESPN
CFP first-round game, 8 p.m., ABC
Dec. 21
CFP first-round game, Noon, TNT
CFP first-round game, 4 p.m., TNT
CFP first-round game, 8 p.m., ABC
Big 12 football championship odds 2024: Utah, Kansas State favored to win conference
Dec. 23
Myrtle Beach Bowl, 11 a.m., ESPN
Potato Bowl, 2:30 p.m., ESPN
Dec. 24
Hawaii Bowl, 8 p.m., ESPN
Dec. 26
Detroit Bowl, 2 p.m., ESPN
Guaranteed Rate Bowl, 5:30 p.m., ESPN
68 Ventures Bowl, 9 p.m., ESPN
Dec. 27
Armed Forces Bowl, Noon or 3:30 p.m., ESPN
Birmingham Bowl, Noon or 3:30 p.m., ESPN
Liberty Bowl, 7 p.m., ESPN
Las Vegas Bowl, 10:30 p.m., ESPN
Dec. 28
Fenway Bowl, 11 a.m., ESPN
Pinstripe Bowl, Noon, ESPN
New Mexico Bowl, 2:15 p.m., ESPN
Pop-Tarts Bowl, 3:30 p.m., ABC
Arizona Bowl, 4:30 p.m., The CW
Military Bowl, 5:45 p.m., ESPN
Alamo Bowl, 7:30 p.m., ABC
Independence Bowl, 9:15 p.m., ABC
Dec. 30
Music City Bowl, 2:30 p.m., ESPN
Big Ten football championship odds 2024: Ohio State, Oregon favored to win conference
Dec. 31
ReliaQuest Bowl, Noon, ESPN
Sun Bowl, 2 p.m., CBS
Citrus Bowl, 3 p.m., ABC
Texas Bowl, 3:30 p.m., ESPN
Fiesta Bowl, 7:30 p.m., ESPN (CFP quarterfinal)
Jan. 1
Peach Bowl, 1 p.m., ESPN (CFP quarterfinal)
Rose Bowl, 5 p.m., ESPN (CFP quarterfinal)
Sugar Bowl, 8:45 p.m., ESPN (CFP quarterfinal)
Jan. 2
Gator Bowl, 7:30 p.m., ESPN
Jan. 3
First Responder Bowl, 4 p.m. ET, ESPN
Duke’s Mayo Bowl, 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
ACC football championship odds 2024: Clemson, Florida State favored to win conference
Jan. 4
Bahamas Bowl, 11 a.m., ESPN2
Jan. 9
Orange Bowl, 7:30 p.m., ESPN (CFP semifinal)
Jan. 10
Cotton Bowl, 7:30 p.m., ESPN (CFP semifinal)
Jan. 20
National championship game, 7:30 p.m., ESPN
Jan. 30
East-West Shrine Bowl, 8 p.m., NFL Network
SEC football championship odds 2024: Georgia, Texas favored to win conference
We know you’ve been waiting❗️
The official 2024-25 #bowlseason schedule is out🏈
Is it December yet⁉️ pic.twitter.com/qGSMtriKMS
— Bowl Season (@BowlSeason) June 6, 2024
Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.
Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.
This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: College football bowl game schedule 2024-25: TV channels, how to watch