Detroit Pistons fire head coach Monty Williams after one season

The Detroit Pistons fired head coach Monty Williams after one season. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

After a disastrous first season, the Detroit Pistons fired head coach Monty Williams on Wednesday, Yahoo Sports confirmed.

This was Williams’ first season in Detroit after four seasons with the Phoenix Suns and a five-season stint in New Orleans in previous head-coaching jobs.

Williams leaves Detroit with five years and over $65 million left on his deal. His team won just 14 games last season, finishing in last place in the Eastern Conference. The Pistons lost an NBA-record 28 straight games last year before snapping that skid in late December. The Pistons hired Trajan Langdon as their new president last month, but team owner Tom Gores made the final call. The new was first reported by ESPN.

Pistons owner Tom Gores made the final call yesterday, the news was delivered by new Pistons president Trajan Langdon today, to Monty Williams of his dismissal after one season — Vincent Goodwill (@VinceGoodwill) June 19, 2024

At the conclusion of the 2022-23 season, head coach Dwane Casey stepped down and moved to a front-office position, allowing general manager Troy Weaver to make his first head-coaching hire in Detroit. Weaver selected Williams and rewarded him with a six-year, $78.5 million contract with a two-year team option that would top out at over $100 million. Weaver and Williams had a relationship stemming from their time in Oklahoma City.

The Pistons have had four consecutive lottery picks highlighted by Cade Cunningham, the 2021 No. 1 overall pick. Detroit also drafted Killian Hayes (No. 7 in 2020), Jaden Ivey (No. 5 in 2022) and Ausar Thompson (No. 5 in 2023). Hayes started 31 games for Detroit last season but was waived Feb. 8. The Pistons have the No. 5 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, which begins June 26.

The Pistons last won a postseason game in 2008 and last made the playoffs in 2019.