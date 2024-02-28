Big Ten football championship odds 2024: Ohio State, Oregon favored to win conference

Big Ten Conference championship odds for 2024 have been released by FanDuel Sportsbook, and a new member of the conference is among the favorites to win the Big Ten Championship Game in the upcoming season.

The Oregon Ducks are at +250 to win the Big Ten next season, only behind the Ohio State Buckeyes, who are at +155.

Oregon is joining the Big Ten next season along with USC, UCLA and Washington, who are all moving from the Pac-12.

USC is fifth in the odds to win the conference, at +2300.

Washington is seventh, at +5000.

UCLA is the biggest longshot of the new schools to win the conference, with the Bruins listed at +9000, 11th out of the 18 schools in the Big Ten next season.

Will Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks win the Big Ten football championship in 2024? They are among the favorites in early odds for the conference.

Big Ten football championship odds for every team in conference for 2024:

Ohio State: +155

Oregon: +250

Michigan: +460

Penn State: +600

USC: +2300

Iowa: +3500

Washington: +5000

Maryland: +5500

Nebraska: +7500

Wisconsin: +8000

UCLA: +9000

Rutgers: +11000

Michigan State: +13000

Illinois: +13000

Northwestern: +15000

Minnesota: +20000

Purdue: +30000

Indiana: +30000

