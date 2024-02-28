SEC football championship odds 2024: Georgia, Texas favored to win conference
SEC championship odds for 2024 have been released by FanDuel Sportsbook, and a new member of the conference is among the favorites to win the SEC Championship Game this upcoming season.
The Texas Longhorns sit at +300 to win the SEC next season, only behind the Georgia Bulldogs, who are at +185.
Texas is joining the SEC next season along with Oklahoma. Both teams are moving from the Big 12 Conference.
Oklahoma is ninth in the odds to win the SEC in 2024, at +4000. There will be 16 teams in the SEC with the addition of Texas and Oklahoma next season.
SEC football championship odds for every team in the conference for 2024:
Georgia: +185
Texas: +300
Ole Miss: +650
Alabama: +950
LSU: +950
Tennessee: +1100
Missouri: +1500
Texas A&M: +2000
Oklahoma: +4000
Auburn: +5000
Kentucky: +9000
South Carolina: +10000
Florida: +11000
Arkansas: +15000
Mississippi State: +20000
Vanderbilt: +50000
This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: SEC football championship odds 2024: Georgia or Texas?