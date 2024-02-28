SEC football championship odds 2024: Georgia, Texas favored to win conference

SEC championship odds for 2024 have been released by FanDuel Sportsbook, and a new member of the conference is among the favorites to win the SEC Championship Game this upcoming season.

The Texas Longhorns sit at +300 to win the SEC next season, only behind the Georgia Bulldogs, who are at +185.

Texas is joining the SEC next season along with Oklahoma. Both teams are moving from the Big 12 Conference.

Oklahoma is ninth in the odds to win the SEC in 2024, at +4000. There will be 16 teams in the SEC with the addition of Texas and Oklahoma next season.

Will Quinn Ewers and the Texas Longhorns challenge for the SEC title in their first season in the conference? SEC Championship odds think so.

SEC football championship odds for every team in the conference for 2024:

Georgia: +185

Texas: +300

Ole Miss: +650

Alabama: +950

LSU: +950

Tennessee: +1100

Missouri: +1500

Texas A&M: +2000

Oklahoma: +4000

Auburn: +5000

Kentucky: +9000

South Carolina: +10000

Florida: +11000

Arkansas: +15000

Mississippi State: +20000

Vanderbilt: +50000

