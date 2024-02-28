Big 12 football championship odds 2024: Utah, Kansas State favored to win conference
Big 12 Conference championship odds for 2024 have been released by FanDuel Sportsbook, and a new member of the conference is favored to win the Big 12 Championship Game in the upcoming season.
The Utah Utes are at +340 to win the Big 12 next season, a small favorite over the Kansas State Wildcats, who are listed at +360.
Utah is joining the Big 12 next season along with Arizona, Arizona State and Colorado, who are all moving from the Pac-12. The conference is losing Texas and Oklahoma to the SEC.
Arizona is fourth in the odds to win the conference, at +750.
Colorado is 11th, at +4000.
Arizona State is the biggest longshot of the new schools to win the conference, with the Sun Devils listed at +10000, 14th out of the 16 schools in the Big 12 next season.
Big 12 football championship odds for every team in conference for 2024:
Utah: +340
Kansas State: +360
Kansas: +650
Arizona: +750
Texas Tech: +850
UCF: +1100
Iowa State: +1200
Oklahoma State: +1600
TCU: +1600
West Virginia: +1900
Colorado: +4000
Baylor: +5500
Cincinnati: +6500
Arizona State: +10000
BYU: +13000
Houston: +13000
