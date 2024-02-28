Big 12 football championship odds 2024: Utah, Kansas State favored to win conference

Big 12 Conference championship odds for 2024 have been released by FanDuel Sportsbook, and a new member of the conference is favored to win the Big 12 Championship Game in the upcoming season.

The Utah Utes are at +340 to win the Big 12 next season, a small favorite over the Kansas State Wildcats, who are listed at +360.

Utah is joining the Big 12 next season along with Arizona, Arizona State and Colorado, who are all moving from the Pac-12. The conference is losing Texas and Oklahoma to the SEC.

Arizona is fourth in the odds to win the conference, at +750.

Colorado is 11th, at +4000.

Arizona State is the biggest longshot of the new schools to win the conference, with the Sun Devils listed at +10000, 14th out of the 16 schools in the Big 12 next season.

Kyle Whittingham's Utah Utes are the favorites to win the Big 12 in their first year in the conference according to conference championship odds for 2024.

Big 12 football championship odds for every team in conference for 2024:

Utah: +340

Kansas State: +360

Kansas: +650

Arizona: +750

Texas Tech: +850

UCF: +1100

Iowa State: +1200

Oklahoma State: +1600

TCU: +1600

West Virginia: +1900

Colorado: +4000

Baylor: +5500

Cincinnati: +6500

Arizona State: +10000

BYU: +13000

Houston: +13000

