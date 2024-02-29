ACC football championship odds 2024: Clemson, Florida State favored to win conference

ACC Conference championship odds for 2024 have been released by FanDuel Sportsbook, and a pair of perennial contenders are tied at the top to win the ACC Championship Game in the upcoming season.

Clemson is at +280 to win the ACC next season, with the Tigers given the same odds to win the conference as the Florida State Seminoles.

Three teams are joining the ACC next season: SMU, Stanford and California.

SMU is sixth in odds to win the ACC in its first season, at +1600.

California is at +5500, tied for 10th in the ACC championship odds.

Stanford is at +50000, last among the 17 teams in the conference for the upcoming season.

Big Ten football championship odds 2024: Ohio State, Oregon favored to win conference

Big 12 football championship odds 2024: Utah, Kansas State favored to win conference

The Clemson Tigers are tied with the Florida State Seminoles for the best odds to win the ACC football championship in 2024.

ACC football championship odds for every team in conference for 2024:

Clemson: +280

Florida State: +280

Miami: +450

Louisville: +470

NC State: +1400

SMU: +1600

Virginia Tech: +2000

North Carolina: +2200

Syracuse: +4200

Georgia Tech: +5500

California: +5500

Duke: +10000

Pittsburgh: +11000

Virginia: +11000

Boston College: +13000

Wake Forest: +25000

Stanford: +50000

ACC football power rankings: Clemson, Florida State, Miami top over/under win totals odds

Big 12 football power rankings: Kansas State, Utah lead 2024 over/under win totals odds

SEC football power rankings: Georgia, Texas headline over/under win totals odds for 2024

Big Ten football power rankings: Ohio State, Oregon lead 2024 over/under win totals odds

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. Terms apply, see operator site for Terms and Conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ, OH), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN). Must be 21 or older to gamble. Sports betting and gambling are not legal in all locations. Be sure to comply with laws applicable where you reside.

BEST BETS: These are the best Arizona college football betting sites

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: ACC football championship odds 2024: Will Clemson win conference?