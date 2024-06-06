Advertisement

College Football Playoff odds 2024-25: Ohio State, Georgia, Oregon, Texas favorites

jeremy cluff, arizona republic
·3 min read
Who will make the 2024-25 College Football Playoff?

FanDuel Sportsbook has released odds for the expanded CFB Playoff in the upcoming college football season, with Ohio State, Georgia, Oregon and Texas among the favorites in the new format, which increases from four teams to 12 teams.

The 12 teams in the playoff will consist of the five highest-ranked conference champions and the next seven highest-ranked teams, as picked by a committee. The four highest-ranked conference champions will get a bye in the first round.

FanDuel puts Ohio State at -650 to make the playoff and Georgia at -500. It has Oregon at -250 and Texas at -230.

Notre Dame is given -170 odds, while Penn State is at -145, Mississippi is at -125 and Michigan is at -105.

College Football Playoff: Fiesta Bowl gets exclusive New Year's Eve game; dates, times

Ryan Day's Ohio State Buckeyes have the best odds to make the 2024-25 College Football Playoff.
2024-25 College Football Playoff odds for every team:

  • Ohio State:-650

  • Georgia:-500

  • Oregon: -250

  • Texas: -230

  • Notre Dame: -170

  • Penn State: -145

  • Ole Miss: -125

  • Michigan: -105

  • Alabama: +120

  • LSU: +125

  • Florida State: +160

  • Tennessee: +170

  • Missouri: +180

  • Clemson: +200

  • Miami Florida: +210

  • Utah: +280

  • Texas A&M: +290

  • Kansas State: +310

  • USC: +410

  • NC State: +470

  • Louisville: +490

  • Oklahoma: +500

  • Liberty: +600

  • Memphis: +600

  • Kansas: +600

  • Auburn: +650

  • Iowa: +650

  • Boise State: +700

  • Arizona: +750

  • Iowa State: +750

  • Texas Tech: +750

  • Nebraska: +850

  • Washington: +850

  • Wisconsin: +900

  • Virginia Tech: +900

  • Oklahoma State:+950

  • UCF: +950

  • Kentucky: +1000

  • SMU: +1000

  • Tulane: +1100

  • South Carolina: +1300

  • TCU: +1300

  • West Virginia: +1300

  • Maryland: +1400

  • South Florida: +1400

  • Appalachian State: +1500

  • UTSA: +1500

  • Fresno State: +1700

  • Texas State: +1700

  • Oregon State: +1700

  • Florida: +1700

  • Rutgers: +1800

  • UCLA: +2000

  • Miami Ohio: +2000

  • UL Lafayette: +2000

  • James Madison: +2200

  • Colorado: +2200

  • Arkansas: +2200

  • South Alabama: +2200

  • Toledo: +2500

  • Troy: +2500

  • UNLV: +2500

  • Syracuse: +2800

  • North Carolina: +2800

  • Illinois: +2800

  • Mississippi State: +3500

  • Washington State: +3800

  • Arkansas State: +3800

  • Cincinnati: +3800

  • Baylor: +4000

  • Colorado State: +4000

  • Air Force: +4500

  • Western Kentucky: +4500

  • Jacksonville State: +5000

  • Michigan State: +6000

  • Coastal Carolina: +6000

  • California: +6000

  • Georgia Tech: +6000

  • Rice: +6000

  • Northern Illinois: +6000

  • Arizona State: +7000

  • Minnesota: +7000

  • Houston: +7000

  • San Diego State: +7000

  • Northwestern: +8000

  • Marshall: +9500

  • Wyoming: +9500

  • Pittsburgh: +9500

  • Utah State: +9500

  • BYU: +9500

  • Indiana: +11000

  • Army: +11000

  • Ohio: +11000

  • Virginia: +11000

  • Boston College: +11000

  • Duke: +11000

  • Bowling Green: +11000

  • North Texas: +13000

  • Purdue: +13000

  • Western Michigan: +13000

  • East Carolina: +13000

  • Florida Atlantic: +13000

  • Vanderbilt: +13000

  • UAB: +13000

  • Wake Forest: +15000

  • Southern Mississippi: +20000

  • Old Dominion: +20000

  • Stanford: +20000

  • Georgia State: +20000

  • San Jose State: +20000

  • Georgia Southern: +20000

  • Navy: +25000

  • Connecticut: +30000

  • Akron: +30000

  • New Mexico State: +30000

  • Eastern Michigan: +30000

  • Louisiana Tech: +30000

  • Kent State: +30000

  • Massachusetts: +30000

  • Hawaii: +30000

  • Ball State: +30000

  • Central Michigan: +30000

  • Temple: +30000

  • Charlotte: +30000

  • Buffalo: +30000

  • Nevada: +30000

  • Sam Houston State: +30000

  • Tulsa: +30000

  • New Mexico: +30000

  • UL Monroe: +30000

  • Middle Tennessee: +30000

  • UTEP: +30000

  • FIU: +30000

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: College Football Playoff odds 2024-25: Ohio State, Georgia favored