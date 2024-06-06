College Football Playoff odds 2024-25: Ohio State, Georgia, Oregon, Texas favorites
Who will make the 2024-25 College Football Playoff?
FanDuel Sportsbook has released odds for the expanded CFB Playoff in the upcoming college football season, with Ohio State, Georgia, Oregon and Texas among the favorites in the new format, which increases from four teams to 12 teams.
The 12 teams in the playoff will consist of the five highest-ranked conference champions and the next seven highest-ranked teams, as picked by a committee. The four highest-ranked conference champions will get a bye in the first round.
FanDuel puts Ohio State at -650 to make the playoff and Georgia at -500. It has Oregon at -250 and Texas at -230.
Notre Dame is given -170 odds, while Penn State is at -145, Mississippi is at -125 and Michigan is at -105.
2024-25 College Football Playoff odds for every team:
Ohio State:-650
Georgia:-500
Oregon: -250
Texas: -230
Notre Dame: -170
Penn State: -145
Ole Miss: -125
Michigan: -105
Alabama: +120
LSU: +125
Florida State: +160
Tennessee: +170
Missouri: +180
Clemson: +200
Miami Florida: +210
Utah: +280
Texas A&M: +290
Kansas State: +310
USC: +410
NC State: +470
Louisville: +490
Oklahoma: +500
Liberty: +600
Memphis: +600
Kansas: +600
Auburn: +650
Iowa: +650
Boise State: +700
Arizona: +750
Iowa State: +750
Texas Tech: +750
Nebraska: +850
Washington: +850
Wisconsin: +900
Virginia Tech: +900
Oklahoma State:+950
UCF: +950
Kentucky: +1000
SMU: +1000
Tulane: +1100
South Carolina: +1300
TCU: +1300
West Virginia: +1300
Maryland: +1400
South Florida: +1400
Appalachian State: +1500
UTSA: +1500
Fresno State: +1700
Texas State: +1700
Oregon State: +1700
Florida: +1700
Rutgers: +1800
UCLA: +2000
Miami Ohio: +2000
UL Lafayette: +2000
James Madison: +2200
Colorado: +2200
Arkansas: +2200
South Alabama: +2200
Toledo: +2500
Troy: +2500
UNLV: +2500
Syracuse: +2800
North Carolina: +2800
Illinois: +2800
Mississippi State: +3500
Washington State: +3800
Arkansas State: +3800
Cincinnati: +3800
Baylor: +4000
Colorado State: +4000
Air Force: +4500
Western Kentucky: +4500
Jacksonville State: +5000
Michigan State: +6000
Coastal Carolina: +6000
California: +6000
Georgia Tech: +6000
Rice: +6000
Northern Illinois: +6000
Arizona State: +7000
Minnesota: +7000
Houston: +7000
San Diego State: +7000
Northwestern: +8000
Marshall: +9500
Wyoming: +9500
Pittsburgh: +9500
Utah State: +9500
BYU: +9500
Indiana: +11000
Army: +11000
Ohio: +11000
Virginia: +11000
Boston College: +11000
Duke: +11000
Bowling Green: +11000
North Texas: +13000
Purdue: +13000
Western Michigan: +13000
East Carolina: +13000
Florida Atlantic: +13000
Vanderbilt: +13000
UAB: +13000
Wake Forest: +15000
Southern Mississippi: +20000
Old Dominion: +20000
Stanford: +20000
Georgia State: +20000
San Jose State: +20000
Georgia Southern: +20000
Navy: +25000
Connecticut: +30000
Akron: +30000
New Mexico State: +30000
Eastern Michigan: +30000
Louisiana Tech: +30000
Kent State: +30000
Massachusetts: +30000
Hawaii: +30000
Ball State: +30000
Central Michigan: +30000
Temple: +30000
Charlotte: +30000
Buffalo: +30000
Nevada: +30000
Sam Houston State: +30000
Tulsa: +30000
New Mexico: +30000
UL Monroe: +30000
Middle Tennessee: +30000
UTEP: +30000
FIU: +30000
