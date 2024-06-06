College Football Playoff odds 2024-25: Ohio State, Georgia, Oregon, Texas favorites

Who will make the 2024-25 College Football Playoff?

FanDuel Sportsbook has released odds for the expanded CFB Playoff in the upcoming college football season, with Ohio State, Georgia, Oregon and Texas among the favorites in the new format, which increases from four teams to 12 teams.

The 12 teams in the playoff will consist of the five highest-ranked conference champions and the next seven highest-ranked teams, as picked by a committee. The four highest-ranked conference champions will get a bye in the first round.

FanDuel puts Ohio State at -650 to make the playoff and Georgia at -500. It has Oregon at -250 and Texas at -230.

Notre Dame is given -170 odds, while Penn State is at -145, Mississippi is at -125 and Michigan is at -105.

College Football Playoff: Fiesta Bowl gets exclusive New Year's Eve game; dates, times

Ryan Day's Ohio State Buckeyes have the best odds to make the 2024-25 College Football Playoff.

2024-25 College Football Playoff odds for every team:

Ohio State:-650

Georgia:-500

Oregon: -250

Texas: -230

Notre Dame: -170

Penn State: -145

Ole Miss: -125

Michigan: -105

Alabama: +120

LSU: +125

Florida State: +160

Tennessee: +170

Missouri: +180

Clemson: +200

Miami Florida: +210

Utah: +280

Texas A&M: +290

Kansas State: +310

USC: +410

NC State: +470

Louisville: +490

Oklahoma: +500

Liberty: +600

Memphis: +600

Kansas: +600

Auburn: +650

Iowa: +650

Boise State: +700

Arizona: +750

Iowa State: +750

Texas Tech: +750

Nebraska: +850

Washington: +850

Wisconsin: +900

Virginia Tech: +900

Oklahoma State:+950

UCF: +950

Kentucky: +1000

SMU: +1000

Tulane: +1100

South Carolina: +1300

TCU: +1300

West Virginia: +1300

Maryland: +1400

South Florida: +1400

Appalachian State: +1500

UTSA: +1500

Fresno State: +1700

Texas State: +1700

Oregon State: +1700

Florida: +1700

Rutgers: +1800

UCLA: +2000

Miami Ohio: +2000

UL Lafayette: +2000

James Madison: +2200

Colorado: +2200

Arkansas: +2200

South Alabama: +2200

Toledo: +2500

Troy: +2500

UNLV: +2500

Syracuse: +2800

North Carolina: +2800

Illinois: +2800

Mississippi State: +3500

Washington State: +3800

Arkansas State: +3800

Cincinnati: +3800

Baylor: +4000

Colorado State: +4000

Air Force: +4500

Western Kentucky: +4500

Jacksonville State: +5000

Michigan State: +6000

Coastal Carolina: +6000

California: +6000

Georgia Tech: +6000

Rice: +6000

Northern Illinois: +6000

Arizona State: +7000

Minnesota: +7000

Houston: +7000

San Diego State: +7000

Northwestern: +8000

Marshall: +9500

Wyoming: +9500

Pittsburgh: +9500

Utah State: +9500

BYU: +9500

Indiana: +11000

Army: +11000

Ohio: +11000

Virginia: +11000

Boston College: +11000

Duke: +11000

Bowling Green: +11000

North Texas: +13000

Purdue: +13000

Western Michigan: +13000

East Carolina: +13000

Florida Atlantic: +13000

Vanderbilt: +13000

UAB: +13000

Wake Forest: +15000

Southern Mississippi: +20000

Old Dominion: +20000

Stanford: +20000

Georgia State: +20000

San Jose State: +20000

Georgia Southern: +20000

Navy: +25000

Connecticut: +30000

Akron: +30000

New Mexico State: +30000

Eastern Michigan: +30000

Louisiana Tech: +30000

Kent State: +30000

Massachusetts: +30000

Hawaii: +30000

Ball State: +30000

Central Michigan: +30000

Temple: +30000

Charlotte: +30000

Buffalo: +30000

Nevada: +30000

Sam Houston State: +30000

Tulsa: +30000

New Mexico: +30000

UL Monroe: +30000

Middle Tennessee: +30000

UTEP: +30000

FIU: +30000

Big 12 football championship odds 2024: Utah, Kansas State favored to win conference

ACC football championship odds 2024: Clemson, Florida State favored to win conference

Big Ten football championship odds 2024: Ohio State, Oregon favored to win conference

SEC football championship odds 2024: Georgia, Texas favored to win conference

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. Terms apply, see operator site for Terms and Conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ, OH), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN). Must be 21 or older to gamble. Sports betting and gambling are not legal in all locations. Be sure to comply with laws applicable where you reside.

WANNA BET? Check out the best Arizona sportsbooks in 2024

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: College Football Playoff odds 2024-25: Ohio State, Georgia favored