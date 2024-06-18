Team USA's new uniforms revealed for 2024 Olympics, and they need more summer

Team USA's uniforms for the upcoming 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris were released on Tuesday, designed once again by iconic American fashion designer Ralph Lauren.

The opening ceremony uniforms attempt to display a casual look, involving jeans, a navy and white striped Oxford button-down shirt, an optional tie, and a navy blue three-button blazer. It reflects Lauren's "classic" American design aesthetic, but one thing it does not reflect is the concept of summer.

The opening ceremony uniforms for Team USA at the 2024 Olympics feature a blazer, tie, and denim jeans.

The blazers also feature Lauren's Polo logo. The sport of polo has not been contested at the Olympics since 1936.

The closing ceremony uniforms are definitely more casual. Lauren has used white denim throughout, modeling the jacket after a classic racing jacket. The sport of auto racing has never been contested at the Olympics.

For Team USA's closing ceremony uniform, Ralph Lauren based his design on auto racing jackets.

Lauren has designed Team USA's uniforms since 2008, and from that point Olympics fashion has looked less like "we're playing sports in the summer" and more like "hello and welcome to the Ralph Lauren factory store, would you like to try this cologne?"

Here's what the 2004 Summer Olympics uniforms looked like for the opening ceremony. They featured shorts and joggers, t-shirts, hats, and short-sleeved button-up jackets. It looked like something you might actually wear in the summer.

ATHENS - AUGUST 13: Team USA acknowledges the crowd as they walk onto the field during the opening ceremony of the Athens 2004 Summer Olympic Games on August 13, 2004 at the Sports Complex Olympic Stadium in Athens, Greece. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Here's what they looked like in 2008, Lauren's first year as Team USA designer. The vibe is decidedly un-summer, with long white slacks, a white hat, a white button-down oxford shirt, Polo's signature navy blue blazer, and an ascot.

Opening Ceremony: 2008 Summer Olympics: Team USA basketball player Lisa Leslie with delegation during athlete procession at National Stadium. Beijing, China 8/8/2008 CREDIT: Al Tielemans (Photo by Al Tielemans /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)

Nothing screams summer like wearing an ascot and a blazer to the boardwalk, right?

The next Summer Olympics in 2028 will take place in Los Angeles, and will mark Lauren's 20th year as Olympics designer. Maybe by then he'll be willing to design an Olympics outfit that doesn't feature things like ascots, ties, and blazers.