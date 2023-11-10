What channel is Wisconsin vs. Northwestern Saturday? Time, TV, odds for Badgers' game against Wildcats

If you've played the occasional game of chance this football season and bet on Wisconsin, you probably haven't pulled the lever on your recliner much while watching the 2023 Badgers. It's been an edge-of-your-seat experience.

UW is 4-5 against the spread this season, including last week's surprising defeat at Indiana.

Despite the loss, the Badgers remain double-digit favorites vs. Northwestern as of Friday — not exactly pleasant viewing for those wagering on Saturday's home team at Camp Randall Stadium.

Tied for second place in the Big Ten West at 3-3, Wisconsin needs help and a victory over the Wildcats to get back in the league division race. Northwestern is coached by David Braun, a graduate of Kettle Moraine High School.

Here's how to watch and listen to the game:

Wisconsin vs. Northwestern start time

Date: Saturday, Nov. 11

Time: 2:30 p.m. CT

Wisconsin quarterback Braedyn Locke (18) throws a pass during the second quarter of their game against Ohio State Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin.

What channel is Wisconsin vs. Northwestern on Saturday?

TV: FS1

Stream: You can stream the game through the FOX Sports app or through your television or streaming carrier. FUBOTV also offers a free trial.

The announcing team of Chris Myers (play-by-play) and Robert Smith (analyst) will call the action.

How can I listen to the Wisconsin vs. Northwestern game on the radio?

Radio: FM-97.3 and AM-920 in Milwaukee and AM-1310 and FM-101.5 in Madison, plus a statewide network of stations.

Matt Lepay (play by play), Mark Tauscher (analyst) and Patrick Herb (sideline reporter) will be on the call for the game.

Wisconsin vs. Northwestern betting odds

Odds courtesy of Bet MGM as of Friday.

Spread: Wisconsin (-10)

Over/under : 42½ points

Moneyline: Wisconsin -375, Northwestern +280

How can I get tickets to Wisconsin-Northwestern?

Tickets are available at $35-$65 through Wisconsin's website.

Wisconsin's 2023 football roster

You can print or download Wisconsin's full roster.

Date, time Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2, 2:30 p.m. Buffalo, W, 38-17 (1-0) Saturday, Sept. 9, 6:30 p.m. at Washington State, L, 31-22 (1-1) Saturday, Sept. 16, 11 a.m. vs. Georgia Southern W, 35-14 (2-1) Friday, Sept. 22, 6 p.m. at Purdue W, 38-17 (3-1, 1-0 Big Ten) Saturday, Oct. 7, 11 a.m. vs. Rutgers W, 24-13 (4-1, 2-0) Saturday, Oct. 14, 3 p.m. vs. Iowa L, 15-6 (4-2, 2-1) Saturday, Oct. 21, 2:30 p.m. at Illinois W, 25-21 (5-2, 3-1) Saturday, Oct. 28, 6:30 p.m. vs. Ohio State L, 24-10 (5-3, 3-2) Saturday, Nov. 4, 11 a.m. at Indiana L, 20-14 (5-4, 3-3) Saturday, Nov. 11, 2:30 p.m. vs. Northwestern Saturday, Nov. 18, 6:30 p.m. vs. Nebraska Saturday, Nov. 25, TBD at Minnesota

