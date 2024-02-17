What channel is OU vs. Kansas basketball on today? Time and schedule for Sooners-Jayhawks

The No. 25-ranked OU men's basketball team will face No. 6 Kansas at 3 p.m. Saturday.

Here's what you need to know about the matchup between the Sooners (18-7, 6-6) and the Jayhawks (19-6, 7-5):

What time does OU basketball vs. Kansas start?

Date: Saturday, Feb. 17

Time: 3 p.m. CT

Where: Lloyd Noble Center in Norman

The Sooners and Jayhawks will tip off their Big 12 college basketball game at 3 p.m. CT.

What channel is OU vs. Kansas basketball on today?

TV channel: ESPN

How to watch online: Watch ESPN (here's how to stream it live)

OU vs. Kansas will be broadcasted live on ESPN with Rich Hollenberg and Fran Fraschilla announcing.

Betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Feb. 16

Spread: N/A

Over/under: N/A

Moneyline: N/A

