Oklahoma basketball live score updates vs Baylor in Big 12 game

Coach Porter Moser and the 25th-ranked Oklahoma Sooners (18-6, 6-5 Big 12) travel to face the 12th-ranked Baylor Bears (17-6, 6-4) on Tuesday night. Here's what you need to know:

Oklahoma basketball live score updates vs. Baylor

Oklahoma basketball highlights vs. Baylor

HALF: Baylor 40, OU 27

Bears have shot 5 for 9 from 3 - Baylor's Jayden Nunn leads all scorers with 18 - Uzan and Soares with seven apiece

John Hugley out for OU vs. Baylor

OU guard John Hugley IV will miss Tuesday's game at Baylor, OU coach Porter Moser told OU radio broadcaster Toby Rowland: "John's knee has been bothering him so he's not going to be available tonight. We'll evaluate that in terms of the length of that injury at a different time, but right now we're taking it day to day."

What channel is OU vs. Baylor basketball on today?

TV: ESPN2 (COX 28/HD 721, Dish 143, DirecTV 209, U-verse 606/HD 1606)

How to watch online: Watch ESPN (here's how to stream it live)

Oklahoma vs. Baylor betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Tuesday, Feb. 13

Spread: Baylor (-6.5)

Over/under: 143.5

Moneyline: N/A

