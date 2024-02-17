Coach Porter Moser and the 25th-ranked Oklahoma Sooners (18-7, 6-6 Big 12) host the sixth-ranked Kansas Jayhawks (19-6, 7-5) on Saturday. Here's what you need to know:

More: OU basketball awaits injury updates on Rivaldo Soares, John Hugley IV for Kansas game

Oklahoma basketball live score updates vs. Kansas

More: Big 12 power rankings: Exhausted Kansas welcoming schedule quirk in expanded league

Oklahoma basketball highlights vs. Kansas

Tweets by OU_MBBall

More: Oklahoma basketball vs. Baylor: 3 takeaways from Sooners' loss to Bears in top-25 clash

What time does OU basketball vs. Kansas start?

Date: Saturday, Feb. 17

Time: 3 p.m. CT

Where: Lloyd Noble Center in Norman

The Sooners and Jayhawks will tip off their Big 12 college basketball game at 3 p.m. CT.

More: Big 12 women's basketball power rankings: Oklahoma closing in on another conference title

What channel is OU vs. Kansas basketball on today?

TV channel: ESPN

How to watch online: Watch ESPN (here's how to stream it live)

OU vs. Kansas will be broadcasted live on ESPN with Rich Hollenberg and Fran Fraschilla announcing.

More: How OU basketball rode emotions to Bedlam win over Oklahoma State: 'Trying to stack wins'

Oklahoma vs. Kansas basketball betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Saturday, Feb. 17

Spread: KU (-2.5)

Over/under: 142.5

Moneyline: KU -145 | OU +120

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma basketball live score updates vs Kansas in Big 12 game