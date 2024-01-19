What channel is Oklahoma basketball vs. Cincinnati on Saturday? Time and schedule

NORMAN — The No. 15-ranked OU men's basketball team hits the road to face Cincinnati at noon Saturday.

Here's what you need to know about the matchup between the Sooners (14-3, 2-2 Big 12) and the Bearcats (13-4, 2-2 Big 12):

OU basketball vs. West Virginia: Four takeaways from Sooners' win against Mountaineers

What time does OU basketball vs. Cincinnati start?

Date: Saturday, Jan. 20

Time: Noon CT

Where: Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio

The Sooners and Bearcats will tip off their Big 12 college basketball game at noon CT.

Big 12 power rankings: TCU biggest riser in deep league displaying home-court advantage

What channel is OU vs. Cincinnati basketball on?

Streaming: ESPN+/Big 12 Now

How to watch online: Watch ESPN (here's how to stream it live)

More: Where Oklahoma basketball appears in NCAA Tournament bracketology

Oklahoma vs. Cincinnati betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Jan. 19

Spread: N/A

Over/under: N/A

Moneyline: N/A

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: How to watch OU basketball vs Cincinnati: Channel, time for Sooners