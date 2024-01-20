Oklahoma basketball live score updates vs Cincinnati in Big 12 game

Coach Porter Moser and the 15th-ranked Oklahoma Sooners (14-3, 2-2 Big 12) travel to face the Cincinnati Bearcats (13-4, 2-2) on Saturday. Here's what you need to know:

Oklahoma basketball live score updates vs. Cincinnati

Oklahoma basketball highlights vs. Cincinnati

What time does OU basketball vs. Cincinnati start?

Date: Saturday, Jan. 20

Time: Noon CT

Where: Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio

The Sooners and Bearcats will tip off their Big 12 college basketball game at noon CT.

What channel is OU vs. Cincinnati basketball on today?

Streaming: ESPN+/Big 12 Now

How to watch online: Watch ESPN (here's how to stream it live)

Eric Rothman (play-by-play) and Tim Welsh (analyst) will be the announcing crew for the ESPN+/Big 12 Now game.

Oklahoma vs. Cincinnati basketball betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Saturday, Jan. 20

Spread: Cincinnati (-3.5)

Over/under: 141.5

Moneyline: OU +140 | UC -165

