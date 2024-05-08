Caitlin Clark headed for more Hoosier homes. Fever games to be broadcast wider

More basketball fans across the Hoosier state can catch the Indiana Fever on TV.

Seventeen of the Fever’s games in the upcoming season will be broadcast for free, allowing folks to watch and root for the WNBA’s 2024 No. 1 draft pick Caitlin Clark, the league’s 2023 Rookie of the Year Aliyah Boston and their teammates from home.

Games now will air on WFIE in Evansville; WPTA in Fort Wayne; WPBY in Lafayette; and WCWW, WMYS and WNDU in South Bend.

The availability is part of the expansion in 11 markets announced on Wednesday. WTHR in Indianapolis had already been slated to show Fever games.

With the additional markets, the games will be broadcast for free to 4.6 million homes.

The Fever regular season schedule tips off on May 14 when the team travels to Connecticut to play the Connecticut Sun. The team’s home opener will be May 16 against the New York Liberty.

The 17 Indiana Fever games available to viewers are:

(All times are eastern.)

Thurs., May 16 vs. Liberty, 7 p.m.

Wed., May 22 @ Storm, 10 p.m.

Sat., May 25 @ Aces, 9 p.m.

Thurs., May 30 vs. Storm, 7 p.m.

*Sat., June 1 vs. Sky, 1 p.m. (subject to change)

Sun., June 2 @ Liberty, 7 p.m.

Mon., June 10 @ Sun, 7 p.m.

Thurs., June 13 vs. Dream, 7 p.m.

Sun., June 23 @ Sky, 6 p.m.

Thurs., June 27 @ Storm, 10 p.m.

Wed., July 10 vs. Mystics, 12 p.m.

Mon., August 26 @ Dream, 7:30 p.m.

Wed., September 4 vs. Sparks, 7 p.m.

Sun., September 8 vs. Dream, 4 p.m.

Wed., September 11 vs. Aces, 7 p.m.

Sun., September 15 vs. Wings, 3 p.m.

Thurs., September 19 @ Mystics, 7 p.m.

All games will be available over the air via antenna.

A majority of the games will be available via cable and/or satellite. Check local listings for specifics.

Indiana Fever: How and when to watch

