Live
PGA Championship Round 4 live updates, leaderboard: Schauffele holds lead at turn as DeChambeau, Hovland keep pace behind
Xander Schauffele is searching for his first major title this week in Louisville
It's been a bit since a major championship produced a truly dramatic finish. It's gonna take something special for anyone to run away with the 2024 PGA Championship.
Xander Schauffele, who held a share of the lead with Collin Morikawa to start the day, made four birdies on his front nine to take a two-shot lead over the field at the turn on Sunday afternoon at Valhalla. Bryson DeChambeau and Viktor Hovland, however, keep charging behind him. Morikawa, on the other hand, missed several birdie looks on the front nine.
There were 15 players within five shots of the lead to start the day. While Schauffele is still in the lead while looking for his first major title, there are still plenty of people capable of catching him.
Scottie Scheffler, who was arrested on Friday morning outside of the course in Louisville, finished at 13-under on the week after he posted a 6-under round to end the tournament.
Hovland to second by himself
Viktor Hovland is not letting Schauffele run away with it. A dart to the green at 12 led to an 8-footer for birdie. He's got it to 18-under, one back of Xander.
Rory in at 12-under
That's it for Rory McIlroy this week. A birdie at 18 moves him to 12-under. It'll be a top-15 finish, likely, but the major-less streak continues.
Here we go ...
Everyone is now on the course, including the co-leaders, Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele.
Schauffele's drive on No. 1 tricked into the right rough; Morikawa found the fairway.
Up ahead, Bryson DeChambeau had a good look at birdie on No. 1 to get to within a shot of the lead but pulled it. Can't let those opportunities slip by on a day like today when red numbers are there for the taking.
Logjam is jamming up
With some of those atop the leaderboard now on the course, 17 players are now within five shots of the lead. That includes Justin Thomas (-11), who holed out from the greenside bunker at No. 3.
Louisville's own does it again! 👑
JT holes out for birdie on 3.
Valhalla's got snakes
No need for grounds crew when you got this guy ...
Anybody can grab a birdie at Valhalla. Only this good ol' boy got a snake.
What score will it take to win?
With Xander Schauffele and Collin Morikawa at 15-under to start, what score is it going to take to win today? David Duval said on the CBS broadcast that 19-under wins it. With all the red numbers on the board so far today, the guess here is even lower — 20-under.
That would be 66 from the leaders, and with 63 there for the taking, that brings everyone who is 12-under or better in the mix:
Schauffele (-15)
Morikawa (-15)
Theegala (-14)
Lowry (-13)
DeChambeau (-13)
Hovland (-13)
Rose (-12)
MacIntyre (-12)
Turns out, Scottie Scheffler is human
A day after his first over-par round since last August, Scottie Scheffler has gotten off to a hom-hum start to round 4. A bogey at the first, followed by a missed six-footer for birdie has him at 6-under. Who could blame him for coming back to earth after what happened Friday, right?
We've already got a 64
England's Jordan Smith got out early and showed that there are scores still to be had at Valhalla. Behind six birdies, an eagle and even a bogey, Smith carded an 7-under 6
Golf can be cruel
Brooks Koepka threw a dart into the seventh ... and this happened:
Sometimes you hit a shot that's TOO good! 🎯
Brooks Koepka gets an unlucky bounce off the pin.
A likely tap in for birdie turned into a par. Koepka is 3-under on his round, but at 7-under for the tournament, a repeat isn't happening.
13th is driveable
Here's something to keep an eye on later in the day: the 349-yard par-4 13th is apparently driveable:
Look at the POWER. 🤯
Alejandro Tosti drives the 13th green with ease. #PGAChamp
Alejandro Tosti drives the 13th green with ease.
He'd end up making that short putt for eagle.
This could get interesting later in the day when the leaders head there with someone needing to make a move.
Final round underway
The final round of the 2024 PGA Championship is underway and, yes, there are scores to be had today. Red figures dot the leaderboard already in the early way, including Brooks Koepka, who's 2-under on his round through just four holes. If that's any indication, it's going to be a shootout to win for those atop the leaderboard.