PGA Championship Round 4 live updates, leaderboard: Schauffele holds lead at turn as DeChambeau, Hovland keep pace behind

Xander Schauffele is searching for his first major title this week in Louisville

yahoo sports staff
6

It's been a bit since a major championship produced a truly dramatic finish. It's gonna take something special for anyone to run away with the 2024 PGA Championship.

Xander Schauffele, who held a share of the lead with Collin Morikawa to start the day, made four birdies on his front nine to take a two-shot lead over the field at the turn on Sunday afternoon at Valhalla. Bryson DeChambeau and Viktor Hovland, however, keep charging behind him. Morikawa, on the other hand, missed several birdie looks on the front nine.

There were 15 players within five shots of the lead to start the day. While Schauffele is still in the lead while looking for his first major title, there are still plenty of people capable of catching him.

Scottie Scheffler, who was arrested on Friday morning outside of the course in Louisville, finished at 13-under on the week after he posted a 6-under round to end the tournament.

Live31 updates

  • Hovland to second by himself

    Viktor Hovland is not letting Schauffele run away with it. A dart to the green at 12 led to an 8-footer for birdie. He's got it to 18-under, one back of Xander.

  • Rory in at 12-under

    That's it for Rory McIlroy this week. A birdie at 18 moves him to 12-under. It'll be a top-15 finish, likely, but the major-less streak continues.

    Leaderboard Update

    Now that the final group has made the turn, here’s where things stand at Valhalla.

    Leaderboard:

    1. Xander Schauffele (-19)

    T2. Bryson DeChambeau (-17)

    T2. Viktor Hovland

    T4. Collin Morikawa (-15)

    T4. Justin Rose

    T6. Shane Lowry (-14)

    T6. Lee Hodges

    Xander Schauffele back up by 2

    While Collin Morikawa missed, Xander Schauffele was right on target. He sank his fourth birdie of the day at the ninth, which moved him to 19-under and back to a two-shot lead.

    Playoff Scenarios at Valhalla

    If needed, here's how the playoff would go down at Valhalla.

    Collin Morikawa misses another birdie

    Collin Morikawa had a great look at birdie at the 9th, but he just missed. He'll make the turn at even par for the day, which has him two back of Xander Schauffele. A frustrating start for him for sure.

    Viktor Hovland, Bryson DeChambeau now 1 back

    Xander Schauffele's lead is back to just a single stroke after both Viktor Hovalnd and Bryson DeChambeau birdied the 10th. Both guys had very short birdie putts after missing eagle opportunities, which moved them to 17-under.

    Free Scottie!

    Scottie Scheffler bounced back with a 6-under round on Sunday to end what was a very weird PGA Championship.

    Click the photo to read more about Scottie Scheffler's week at Valhalla.
    Click the photo to read more about Scottie Scheffler's week at Valhalla. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
    Scottie Scheffler ends at 13-under

    Scottie Scheffler's week is finally over. He just posted a 65 in his final round, which dropped him to 13-under on the week. After his arrest and chaotic day on Friday, that's an incredible finish for the No. 1 ranked golfer in the world.

    Xander Schauffele back up by 2

    Despite landing in the bunker at the 7th, Xander Schauffele still went up-and-down for birdie. He's now at 18-under on the day, which gives him a two-shot lead yet again.

    Almost everyone is going low so far today. Morikawa is still at even par, and slipped to T4, while Theegala is 1-over and now four shots back.

    3 straight for Hovland

    Viktor Hovland sank his third straight birdie, and he's now tied with Bryson DeChambeau at 16-under. He's now just one back of Xander Scauffele, and he just stuck a close shot at the par-3 8th. He'll have a look for a share of the lead.

    Scottie Scheffler bouncing back

    It's too late to make a difference, but Scottie Scheffler is on a roll on his back nine. He's made five birdies thru seven holes on the back side, which has him at 13-under now for the week. If it weren't for a rough outing on Saturday, he'd be right in this.

    Here comes Bryson

    Bryson DeChambeau just putted in a birdie from well off the green, and then sprinted off to the right celebrating. That's back-to-back birdies for him now, which has him just a shot off the lead.

    Schauffele pushes the lead to 2

    Xander Schauffele birdies No. 4 to extend his lead to two shots after Collin Morikawa missed his birdie putt.

    Schauffele has birdied No. 1 and No. 4 so far as he looks for his first major win. There are five players at either 14-under or 15-under.

    Shane Lowry gets robbed of an eagle by the flagstick

    The flagstick kept Shane Lowry from tying Xander Schauffele at 16-under.

    Lowry hit a beautiful chip from in front of the green on No. 4 that was dead center of the cup but had a little too much speed. The ball ricocheted off the stick and somehow stayed out.

    Lowry had to settle for birdie and is tied with Collin Morikawa a shot back.

    Scottie Scheffler is on a birdie tear

    Scottie Scheffler moves to 11-under after a birdie on No. 13 and has now birdied four of his last six holes.

    Shane Lowry moves to 14-under

    The top five players are now separated by just two shots after Shane Lowry birdied the par 3 No. 3.

    DeChambeau now two back of Schauffele

    Bryson DeChambeau hit a fantastic second shot to set up an easy birdie putt on No. 2 to move to 14-under and two shots back of Xander Schauffele.

    Xander Schauffele birdies No. 1

    Xander Schauffele birdies his first hole to get to 16-under and one shot clear of Collin Morikawa and Sahith Theegala.

    Schauffele's second shot barely got over the bunker in front of the green but rolled out to give him a decent look for birdie that he converted.

    Sahith Theegala gets to 15-under with a 55-footer

    Sahith Theegala has joined Xander Schauffele and Collin Morikawa at 15-under with a remarkable 55-foot birdie putt on No. 1.

  • Here we go ...

    Everyone is now on the course, including the co-leaders, Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele.

    Schauffele's drive on No. 1 tricked into the right rough; Morikawa found the fairway.

    Up ahead, Bryson DeChambeau had a good look at birdie on No. 1 to get to within a shot of the lead but pulled it. Can't let those opportunities slip by on a day like today when red numbers are there for the taking.

  • Logjam is jamming up

    With some of those atop the leaderboard now on the course, 17 players are now within five shots of the lead. That includes Justin Thomas (-11), who holed out from the greenside bunker at No. 3.

  • Valhalla's got snakes

    No need for grounds crew when you got this guy ...

    As the chasers to Xander Schauffele and Collin Morikawa begin their rounds, Lee Hodges makes a move early. He's now -11 and four shots back of the lead after a birdie on No. 1.

    Scottie Scheffler, meanwhile, is still hitting shots like these even though he's out of contention for the win following his poor round on Saturday.

  • What score will it take to win?

    With Xander Schauffele and Collin Morikawa at 15-under to start, what score is it going to take to win today? David Duval said on the CBS broadcast that 19-under wins it. With all the red numbers on the board so far today, the guess here is even lower — 20-under.

    That would be 66 from the leaders, and with 63 there for the taking, that brings everyone who is 12-under or better in the mix:

    Schauffele (-15)
    Morikawa (-15)
    Theegala (-14)
    Lowry (-13)
    DeChambeau (-13)
    Hovland (-13)
    Rose (-12)
    MacIntyre (-12)

  • Turns out, Scottie Scheffler is human

    A day after his first over-par round since last August, Scottie Scheffler has gotten off to a hom-hum start to round 4. A bogey at the first, followed by a missed six-footer for birdie has him at 6-under. Who could blame him for coming back to earth after what happened Friday, right?

  • We've already got a 64

    England's Jordan Smith got out early and showed that there are scores still to be had at Valhalla. Behind six birdies, an eagle and even a bogey, Smith carded an 7-under 6

  • Golf can be cruel

    Brooks Koepka threw a dart into the seventh ... and this happened:

    A likely tap in for birdie turned into a par. Koepka is 3-under on his round, but at 7-under for the tournament, a repeat isn't happening.

  • 13th is driveable

    Here's something to keep an eye on later in the day: the 349-yard par-4 13th is apparently driveable:

    He'd end up making that short putt for eagle.

    This could get interesting later in the day when the leaders head there with someone needing to make a move.

  • Final round underway

    The final round of the 2024 PGA Championship is underway and, yes, there are scores to be had today. Red figures dot the leaderboard already in the early way, including Brooks Koepka, who's 2-under on his round through just four holes. If that's any indication, it's going to be a shootout to win for those atop the leaderboard.