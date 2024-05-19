PGA Championship Round 4 live updates, leaderboard: Schauffele holds lead at turn as DeChambeau, Hovland keep pace behind

Xander Schauffele is searching for his first major title this week in Louisville

It's been a bit since a major championship produced a truly dramatic finish. It's gonna take something special for anyone to run away with the 2024 PGA Championship.

Xander Schauffele, who held a share of the lead with Collin Morikawa to start the day, made four birdies on his front nine to take a two-shot lead over the field at the turn on Sunday afternoon at Valhalla. Bryson DeChambeau and Viktor Hovland, however, keep charging behind him. Morikawa, on the other hand, missed several birdie looks on the front nine.

There were 15 players within five shots of the lead to start the day. While Schauffele is still in the lead while looking for his first major title, there are still plenty of people capable of catching him.

Scottie Scheffler, who was arrested on Friday morning outside of the course in Louisville, finished at 13-under on the week after he posted a 6-under round to end the tournament.

