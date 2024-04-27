Bucs select Georgia S Tykee Smith in 2nd round of 2024 NFL draft

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have added some depth to their secondary in the third round of the 2024 NFL draft, selecting Georgia safety Tykee Smith with the No. 89 overall pick.

Smith is a hard-hitting defender with the versatility to line up in the slot, as a deep safety, or down in the box. He’s a big-play machine who can create big plays in coverage, as well as get after the passer as an extra rusher in blitz packages.

The Bucs brought back Jordan Whitehead to pair with All-Pro Antoine Winfield Jr. on the back end of the defense, but they’ve learned that depth in the secondary is a must. Smith will give them that, with tons of playmaking upside.

