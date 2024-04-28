Advertisement

NFL Draft grades: Tampa Bay Buccaneers get much-needed help on offense

Really solid draft for the Buccaneers. Graham Barton is one of the cleanest prospects in the draft and can play all five positions up front. This is a terrific player to pair with Tristan Wirfs on the offensive line. They also grabbed a solid wide receiver prospect in Jalen McMillan and a quality running back in Bucky Irving. How Chris Braswell and Tykee Smith develop will be important for the overall impact of this draft class, but this is a nice haul for the Buccaneers.

Barton is a stud. He checks off every box a team could want in a versatile offensive line prospect and comes ready to start Day 1. Not too much to say on this one; it’s a home run prospect at a position of need. It’s never a bad idea to bolster your offensive line.

Braswell is solid, but this felt a bit early for him. Braswell is a jack-of-all-trades edge defender that projects more as a rotational player than a core piece of a pass-rush group. Even then, it can’t hurt to add a well-rounded player like this to your edge group. He offers solid run support and has some experience in coverage.

Round 1, Pick 26: Graham Barton, OL, Duke
Round 2, Pick 57: Chris Braswell, Edge, Alabama
Round 3, Pick 89: Tykee Smith, S, Georgia
Round 3, Pick 92: Jalen McMillan, WR, Washington
Round 4, Pick 125: Bucky Irving, RB, Oregon
Round 6, Pick 220: Elijah Klein, OL, UTEP
Round 7, Pick 246: Devin Culp, TE, Washington