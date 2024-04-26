Breaking: Saints take RT Taliese Fuaga at No. 14 overall

New Orleans Saints fans can rejoice as they end up landing one of the top tackles in the class with right tackle Taliese Fuaga out of Oregon State. The Saints selected Fuaga at No. 14 inn the first round of the 2024 NFL draft.

With Ryan Ramczyk’s knee a ticking time bomb, Fuaga makes the most sense out of anyone else on the board right now. A lot of people had him as their second best tackle in the class, but he ends up being the fourth one taken.

Fuaga is an athletic freak and mauler at right tackle, checking pretty much every box that the Saints could have asked for while picking outside of the top ten. After years of being criticized for complicating things in the first round, they opt for the easy choice.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire