Bowl predictions: Georgia, Oregon move into the College Football Playoff as Ohio State, Clemson fall

You wanted parity and uncertainty in the College Football Playoff race? This is your year. Two of last season's field have already lost. Another barely beat Toledo last week. The season's hot favorite needed a late stop to beat Tulane in Week 1. Another trendy pick just lost its starting quarterback to injury and had to rally past Colorado.

This sets up for a season that many envisioned during the playoff era. Nobody knows who is going to make the semifinals because there are flawed teams at the top of poll. Well, except for Alabama.

However, there's three other spots to fill and the possibilities of how the season plays out are endless. It's exciting, unless you are trying to forecast who makes the semifinals so early in the season.

Georgia linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson (10) intercepts a pass that he returns for a touchdown against Alabama-Birmingham during the second half at Sanford Stadium.

This week's predictions expectedly see some major changes. Ohio State falls out due to its loss to Oregon. The Ducks moved into the field as does Georgia, given the increasing likelihood that the Bulldogs will complete an unbeaten regular season and face Alabama in the SEC title game.

CALM DOWN: Top five Week 2 overreactions include Oregon, Michigan

HIGHS AND LOWS: Winners and losers from Week 2 in college football

MISERY INDEX: Top spot goes to Southern California, Clay Helton

The other team losing its place is Clemson. The win by Oregon, puts the Tigers in a precarious position where their loss to Georgia leaves them without a quality win to stack up against other potential one-loss champions.

That, of course, is where the picture stands today. There's lots of football left and surely some upsets to happen.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: College Football Playoff: Georgia, Ore. rise, Ohio St., Clemson fall