Boston Celtics fall apart, get blown out in Game 4 of NBA Finals

The Boston Celtics fell apart at exactly the moment they were supposed to clamp down and win their most important game this past Friday (June 14) at American Airlines Arena. Instead, they were blown out by the Dallas Mavericks in Game 4 of the 2024 NBA Finals, and to the tune of 122-84, to add some insult to injury.

“Our group was ready to go” said Mavs head coach Jason Kidd postgame of the difference in demeanor between the two ball clubs. “They were ready to celebrate, and we made a stand. We were desperate. We’ve got to continue to keep playing that way.”

“They’re trying to close the door,” he added. “The hardest thing in this league is to close the door when you have a group that has nothing to lose. Tonight, you saw that.”

NBC Sports Boston’s Tom Giles, Eddie House and Brian Scalabrine took a closer look at the loss postgame. Take a look at the clip embedded below to hear what they had to say.

