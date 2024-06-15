Boston Celtics blown out by Dallas Mavericks in Game 4 of 2024 NBA Finals

There were more than a few fans of the Boston Celtics who suspected that we might end up getting a classic Celtics loss characterized by dropping a contest they had no business losing to the Dallas Mavericks in a closeout game of the 2024 NBA Finals.

But few of them expected to witness a 38-point road blowout at American Airlines Arena this past Friday (June 14) night. The hosts of the CLNS Media “How Bout Them Celtics!” podcast, Jack Simone and Sam LaFrance, took a closer look at what went wrong for Boston, and what they expect to see from the Celtics once the series heads back to TD Garden for Game 5.

Take a look at the clip embedded below to hear what they had to say.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire