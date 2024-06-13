Celtics Lab 267: Boston on the precipice of Banner 18 after taking commanding 3-0 finals lead

The Boston Celtics have taken a commanding 3-0 series lead vs. the Dallas Mavericks in the 2024 NBA Finals, thanks to some clutch play from Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum as they combined for 61 points in Boston’s 106-99 Game 3 victory, and elite defense late in the game’s second half.

That the win came with star Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis having to sit out the game with an injury sustained n game 2 makes the outcome even more impressive given the haymakers Dallas threw early. Now, Boston finds themselves with a series lead that has never been overcome and a chance to close out the finals on the Mavericks’ home court.

Will they win this series in four or five games? Will Porzingis play again in the finals? Where are the haters who told us Boston has no bench and wilts under pressure? And most importantly, how many bouquets of flowers do we collectively need to give the Jays, Joe Mazzulla, and Brad Stevens?

The hosts of the CLNS Media “Celtics Lab” podcast took it all in after Game 3 with an eye to what might be coming next. Revel in the Celtics being on the cusp of the long-coveted Banner 18 with us as we try to soak it all in.





