Celtics vs. Mavericks NBA Finals: Game 5 live updates, score, highlights and analysis as Boston looks to finish off Dallas

ben rohrbach · vincent goodwill · jake fischer

The Dallas Mavericks could take a breath after they avoided a sweep with a dominant 122-84 win over the Boston Celtics on Friday night in Game 4, but their uphill battle continues with their season on the line in Game 5 on Monday night.

With the series back in Boston, the Celtics will aim to close out the Mavs and secure their 18th championship in franchise history.

  • Date: Monday, June 17

  • Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

  • TV channel: ABC

  • Streaming: DirecTV Stream, Fubo, YouTube TV

Follow along with Yahoo Sports NBA experts Jason Fischer, Vincent Goodwill and Ben Rohrbach for Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

