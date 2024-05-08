Is Auburn football done in the transfer portal? Hugh Freeze identifies remaining needs

HOOVER — Auburn football has made 14 additions in the transfer portal this offseason, with five of those happening after spring practice came to a close in April.

The Tigers are just about done tinkering with their roster, but a couple of holes remain.

"It's about over, really," coach Hugh Freeze said Wednesday when asked about the transfer portal at the Regions Pro-Am. "I've said all along, we would love one more linebacker and one more DB, for sure. I think you saw we got the O-lineman with the one spot we had left, so we're excited about that. If a linebacker or a DB was one we thought would fit, we would certainly go down that road."

Auburn landed a commitment from transfer offensive tackle Ronan Chambers (Akron) on Monday. Other recent portal pledges include defensive linemen Isaiah Raikes (Texas A&M) and Philip Blidi (Indiana), pass rusher Keyron Crawford (Arkansas State) and receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith (Penn State).

"We think that's just added great depth to us, and getting Crawford to come over to really give us another edge guy with (Jalen McLeod)," Freeze said. "J-Mac had to play too many snaps last year, and I think we've really added some depth there."

