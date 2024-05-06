Auburn football lands transfer commitment from former Akron OT Ronan Chambers

AUBURN — Auburn football is up to five portal commitments since spring practice came to a close.

The Tigers added a pledge Monday from Akron transfer Ronan Chambers, who started three games at left tackle and nine at right tackle for the Zips in 2023. Chambers, who announced his commitment via social media, played a total of 724 snaps, per Pro Football Focus, finishing with a pass blocking grade of 57.8 and a run blocking grade of 58.4.

Chambers, listed by Akron at 6-foot-6, 290 pounds, entered the portal in January. He committed to Tulane in April, but has now flipped his commitment in favor of the Tigers. He was a three-star recruit when he signed with Akron, rated by the 247Sports Composite as the No. 2,624 player in the Class of 2020.

Other post-spring practice additions Auburn has made include defensive linemen Philip Blidi and Isaiah Raikes, edge defender Keyron Crawford and receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith.

Chambers has one year of eligibility remaining.

BY THE NUMBERS: Breaking down what Auburn has lost, gained through the transfer portal

ALABAMA A&M TO GEORGIA: Ranking each opponent Auburn football will play in 2024

Richard Silva is the Auburn athletics beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at rsilva@gannett.com or on X, formerly known as Twitter, @rich_silva18.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Ronan Chambers: Auburn football lands commitment from transfer OT