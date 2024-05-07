Auburn football makes surprise addition with commitment from four-star LB Tyler Lockhart
AUBURN — Auburn football recruiting never sleeps.
The Tigers added a surprise commitment Monday evening, as four-star linebacker Tyler Lockhart announced his pledge via social media at 9:42 p.m. CT. Lockhart is rated by the 247Sports Composite as the No. 145 player in the Class of 2025. The only player currently committed to Auburn with a better rating than him is edge defender Jakaleb Faulk, who is tabbed as the No. 99 player in 2025.
Lockhart, listed by 247Sports at 6-foot-3, 200 pounds, attends Winona High School in Winona, Mississippi.
Auburn now has 10 commitments in the Class of 2025, a group headlined by Faulk, Lockhart and four-star defensive linemen Jourdin Crawford and Malik Autry. Lockhart's announcement came hours after three-star tight end Hollis Davidson decommitted from Auburn.
ALABAMA A&M TO GEORGIA: Ranking each opponent Auburn football will play in 2024
NUMBERS: Breaking down what Auburn football has lost, gained through the transfer portal
Proud to say that I’m COMMITTED @AuburnFootball @freezecorleone 🦅🦅🧡💙 pic.twitter.com/QJXjr5NV5P
— ⭐️Tyler⭐️⭐️Lockhart⭐️ (@_TylerL_12) May 7, 2024
Richard Silva is the Auburn athletics beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at rsilva@gannett.com or on X, formerly known as Twitter, @rich_silva18.
This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Tyler Lockhart: LB makes unexpected commitment to Auburn recruiting