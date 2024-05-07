Auburn football makes surprise addition with commitment from four-star LB Tyler Lockhart

AUBURN — Auburn football recruiting never sleeps.

The Tigers added a surprise commitment Monday evening, as four-star linebacker Tyler Lockhart announced his pledge via social media at 9:42 p.m. CT. Lockhart is rated by the 247Sports Composite as the No. 145 player in the Class of 2025. The only player currently committed to Auburn with a better rating than him is edge defender Jakaleb Faulk, who is tabbed as the No. 99 player in 2025.

Lockhart, listed by 247Sports at 6-foot-3, 200 pounds, attends Winona High School in Winona, Mississippi.

Auburn now has 10 commitments in the Class of 2025, a group headlined by Faulk, Lockhart and four-star defensive linemen Jourdin Crawford and Malik Autry. Lockhart's announcement came hours after three-star tight end Hollis Davidson decommitted from Auburn.

Richard Silva is the Auburn athletics beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at rsilva@gannett.com or on X, formerly known as Twitter, @rich_silva18.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Tyler Lockhart: LB makes unexpected commitment to Auburn recruiting