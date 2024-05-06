Alabama A&M to Georgia: Ranking each opponent Auburn football will play in 2024

AUBURN — The second season of coach Hugh Freeze's tenure with Auburn football is more than three months away. But after landing a handful of transfers such as former Penn State receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith and former Arkansas State edge defender Keyron Crawford, some cautious optimism has begun to arise.

Can the Tigers do better than the 6-7 mark they earned in Freeze's first campaign? That should be the floor. Auburn hasn't had a record better than .500 since 2020 — three consecutive seasons. That hasn't happened since the program went a combined 11-20-2 from 1975-77.

With some time remaining in the offseason, here's our ranking — from easiest to most difficult — of Auburn's 12 scheduled games in 2024:

12. vs. Alabama A&M on Aug. 31 (Week 1)

Auburn holds a 28-0 all-time record against FCS opponents. There's no reason to think that'll change, especially after the way the Tigers handled Samford by 32 points last season. Alabama A&M is a combined 9-13 over the last two seasons, with notable losses to Florida A&M, Jackson State, Troy and Vanderbilt.

11. vs. Louisiana-Monroe on Nov. 16 (Week 12)

Any intrigue of Terry Bowden returning to Jordan-Hare Stadium was squashed in November, when Louisiana-Monroe fired the former Auburn coach after three straight seasons of four or less victories. Now led by Matt Viator, the Warhawks will have a tough test late in their season against Auburn.

10. vs. New Mexico on Sept. 14 (Week 3)

Relax, Auburn fans. This is New Mexico, not New Mexico State. Last season's debacle against the Aggies — a 21-point loss at home that wasn't close — proves the Tigers should never take anyone lightly. But, similar to Louisiana-Monroe, the Lobos will be led by a new coach in Bronco Mendenhall. Going into an SEC stadium as a first-year coach has to be one of the most difficult challenges in the sport.

9. vs. Cal on Sept. 7 (Week 2)

Cal is poised to be the most difficult contest on Auburn's nonconference slate. The Golden Bears had the Tigers on the ropes last season, as it took an interception from DJ James late in the fourth quarter to secure the win. That game was played in Berkley, though. This time it'll be played in the southern heat.

8. vs. Vanderbilt on Nov. 2 (Week 10)

Auburn doesn't have to play New Mexico State, but it may have to see its former quarterback. Diego Pavia, who threw for 201 yards and three touchdowns in the big-time upset over the Tigers, transferred to Vanderbilt this offseason. Former New Mexico State coach Jerry Kill went with him, joining the Commodores as chief consultant to the head coach and senior offensive advisor in January.

7. vs. Arkansas on Sept. 21 (Week 4)

Last season's win over Arkansas was Auburn's best victory of the season. Things clicked in every facet early, as the Tigers marched down the field on the offense's opening drive, got a stop defensively and then housed a return on the ensuing punt. That all came on the road, too. Auburn, under typical circumstances, should handle the Razorbacks, especially in Jordan-Hare Stadium.

6. vs. Texas A&M on Nov. 23 (Week 13)

Another first-year coach who the Tigers will play in 2024, Mike Elko was hired at Texas A&M in November to replace the fired Jimbo Fisher. The difference between Elko and Viator and Mendenhall, though, is the fact that the Aggies still boast SEC talent.

5. at Kentucky on Oct. 26 (Week 9)

Kentucky may not be the scariest squad on paper, but the Wildcats will get to be the home team against Auburn in late October. Always a solid team under coach Mark Stoops — Kentucky has won seven or more games in seven of the last eight seasons — it'll be interesting to see what the offense looks like with Georgia transfer Brock Vandagriff running the show at quarterback.

4. vs. Oklahoma on Sept. 28 (Week 5)

Few will argue with the assertion that Oklahoma is more talented than Auburn. The Sooners won 10 games last season, and the Tigers haven't done that since 2017. The advantage Auburn holds, however, is this matchup will be Oklahoma's first road bout in the SEC. Jordan-Hare Stadium needs to bring it.

3. at Missouri on Oct. 19 (Week 8)

Who would've thought Missouri would be so high on this list? After stumbling through the first three seasons of his tenure, coach Elijah Drinkwitz broke through in 2023 with an 11-2 record, which included a win over Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl. Missouri's offense, set to return quarterback Brady Cook and receiver Luther Burden III, is one of the scariest in the SEC.

2. at Alabama on Nov. 30 (Week 14)

Nick Saban is out, but it's still Alabama. Auburn hasn't left Bryant-Denny Stadium with a win since 2010, when former AU quarterback Cam Newton erased a 24-point deficit in one of the more iconic Iron Bowls. New Crimson Tide coach Kalen DeBoer has his work cut out for him, but picking Auburn to win in Tuscaloosa is a risk until the Tigers show they can again win there.

1. at Georgia on Oct. 5 (Week 6)

Georgia is 42-2 over the last three seasons and has beaten Auburn seven straight times. The Tigers haven't defeated the Bulldogs on the road since 2005. Enough said.

Richard Silva is the Auburn athletics beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at rsilva@gannett.com or on X, formerly known as Twitter, @rich_silva18.

