7 things to know about new Jets DE Jermaine Johnson II

The Jets got their man in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft, swinging a trade with the Titans for the 26th pick. That landed the Jets Florida State defensive end Jermaine Johnson II.

Johnson II was a favorite of New York’s throughout the pre-draft process. Joe Douglas decided to go in a different direction with his pair of top 10 picks, but the GM was diligent in his effort to land Johnson II. It paid off with seven picks left to go on the first night of the draft.

Here are seven things to know about Gang Green’s newest promising pass rusher.

JUCO star

AP Photo/Gary McCullough

Johnson II was the No. 1 junior college player in the nation coming out of Independence Community College in Kansas. He received over 20 offers while at the school and ultimately picked Georgia over Colorado and Oregon, both of which received official visits.

Last Chance U alum

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Johnson II’s final season at Independence was chronicled by the cameras of the hit Netflix series Last Chance U. Johnson II wasn’t one of the main stars of the show’s third season, but he did receive some camera time when 247Sports recruiting analyst Rusty Mansell made his way to campus for a visit. He also caught the brunt of a rant by head coach Jason Brown during a team meeting.

Difficult high school recruitment

AP Photo/Butch Dill

Johnson II wasn’t a hot commodity on the recruiting trail coming out of Eden Prairie High School in Minnesota. In fact, he didn’t receive a single Power 5 offer due to his grades. Louisville, Minnesota, Nebraska, Notre Dame and Wisconsin were all involved in Johnson II’s recruitment to some extent, according to his 247Sports profile. However, none of the programs offered with Johnson II not qualifying to play at the Division I level.

Georgia goes wrong

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Johnson II arrived at Georgia expected to make an instant impact for the Bulldogs. He didn’t live up to his lofty JUCO ranking, though, recording just 7.5 sacks and 24 quarterback pressures in 21 games with the program. Johnson II was by no means bad at Georgia, but the Bulldogs were looking for more out of him. He eventually entered the NCAA Transfer Portal and found a new home, where he flourished and played himself into the first round of the draft.

Story continues

Thriving in Tallahassee

AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.

Johnson II committed to Florida State after hitting the transfer portal and enjoyed a great deal of success in his lone season with the Seminoles. He dominated throughout 2021, finishing the year with 70 tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks.

Freak athlete

AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

Johnson II established himself as one of the top athletes in this year’s draft at the combine. He managed to run the 40-yard dash in 4.58 seconds while checking in at 6-foot-5 and 262 pounds. Johnson II also registered a vertical of 32 inches and an eye-popping 83-inch wingspan.

Senior Bowl star

AP Photo/Butch Dill

Johnson II didn’t play in the 2022 Senior Bowl, but he dominated on the practice field leading up to the game. Detroit Lions reporter Tim Twentyman went as far as saying he hadn’t seen a prospect dominate during Senior Bowl practices in the fashion Johnson II did since Aaron Donald in 2014. The Jets will be happy if Johnson II ever comes close to producing at Donald’s level.

[listicle id=681204]

1

1