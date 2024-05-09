7-foot-1 Duke transfer center Christian Reeves picks Clemson basketball | Report

CLEMSON — After saying he wanted to add more frontcourt players Wednesday, Clemson basketball coach Brad Brownell received a commitment from Duke transfer center Christian Reeves on Thursday, according to On3sports.

The 7-foot-1, 261-pound junior averaged 1.6 points and 1.1 rebounds in 16 games off the bench in his career. Reeves played in 13 games as a freshman in 2022-23 but played in three last season after undergoing right ankle surgery. He has played in seven ACC games in his career but never played against the Tigers.

Reeves will add depth to Clemson's roster after losing PJ Hall, RJ Godfrey and Bas Leyte. The former three-star recruit out of Oak Hill Academy will add shot blocking and a inside presence to pair with Ian Schieffelin and Cincinnati transfer Viktor Lakhin.

Reeves is the third player to commit to Brownell in the transfer portal this offseason, joining Lakhin and 6-foot-2 guard Jaeden Zackery from Boston College, after losing Joshua Beadle, Jack Clark, Alex Hemenway and Godfrey to the portal.

The 15-year Tigers coach is still waiting for star player Chase Hunter to decide whether he will return to Clemson or pursue pro basketball. In his press conference, Brownell said he was optimistic about the guard returning.

Clemson is retooling to attempt another NCAA Tournament run after reaching the Elite Eight last season for the first time in 44 years.

Derrian Carter covers Clemson athletics for The Greenville News and the USA TODAY Network. Email him at dcarter@gannett.com and follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, @DerrianCarter00

