How 5-star Alabama football decommit Ryan Williams reacted to Kalen DeBoer hire

Despite five-star wide receiver Ryan Williams announcing his decommitment from Alabama football on Wednesday, he is showing that Alabama is still on his radar.

Williams has an official visit scheduled to the Capstone on Jan. 20 per 247Sports, and has been liking multiple posts on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, in favor of Alabama's hire of Kalen DeBoer. DeBoer was announced as the 28th head coach at Alabama on Friday. He replaces coach Nick Saban, who retired following 17 seasons at the helm of the Crimson Tide program.

"Kalen DeBoer is a home run hire for Alabama. Winners win ... and that's exactly what DeBoer has done throughout his career," said a post by CBSSports' Barrett Sallee, which Williams later liked.

Here are a few of the tweets Williams has been liking:

Kalen DeBoer is a home run hire for Alabama. Winners win ... and that's exactly what DeBoer has done throughout his career.



104-12 overall in stops at Sioux Falls, Fresno State and Washington. It doesn't matter that he is in "outsider" when it comes to the SEC. He will kill it. — Barrett Sallee 🇺🇸 (@BarrettSallee) January 12, 2024

Kalen DeBoer is 7-0 against Dan Lanning, Steve Sarkisian and Lincoln Riley … three coaches many Alabama fans would’ve signed up for first as Nick Saban’s successor.



DeBoer is an Xs and Os savant. Recruiting is a legit ???



But looks like Alabama nailed the hire. — Jesse Simonton (@JesseReSimonton) January 12, 2024

COACH DEBOER WILL DO AMAZING THINGS WITH YOU. COME BACK HOME #RollTide — Dane Driskill (@Dane_Driskill9) January 12, 2024

Williams has also been active on other aspects of social media, reposting posts on X about him taking an official visit to Texas A&M this weekend.

Five-Star Plus+ WR Ryan Williams is set to take an official visit to Texas A&M this weekend👍



Williams is the top unsigned recruit in the 2024 class.



Read: https://t.co/1WQo9hKs2s pic.twitter.com/T7TMfAKhyi — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) January 12, 2024

Williams becomes the highest-ranked recruit in the 2024 class that has yet to commit anywhere. Per 247Sports Composite, Williams is also set to take visits to Alabama (Jan. 20), Texas (Jan. 27) and Auburn (Feb. 3). He will be signing his National Letter of Intent on Feb. 9, two days after his 17th birthday.

