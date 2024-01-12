Kalen DeBoer hired to replace Nick Saban as Alabama football coach | Reports

Alabama football has its next coach to replace Nick Saban.

Washington coach Kalen DeBoer has agreed to become the next Alabama coach, per ESPN and multiple reports. He fills the opening created after Saban announced his retirement on Wednesday.

Details for his contract are not yet known. He made $4.2 million this past season at Washington, and he will owe Washington a $12 million buyout.

DeBoer, 49, has coached Washington the past two seasons, leading the Huskies to a 25-3 record and an appearance in the national championship game this week. That was the only game Washington lost in the 2023 season.

DeBoer has won everywhere he's been. Before Washington, DeBoer coached two seasons at Fresno State and five seasons at Sioux Falls, an NAIA school where DeBoer went 67-3. At Washington and Fresno State, DeBoer has an overall record of 37-9, including wins over Oregon three times, Texas twice, USC and many others.

His previous coaching roles include offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach at Indiana, Fresno State and Eastern Michigan. He began his coaching career as a receivers coach at Sioux Falls in 1997.

DeBoer has the colossal task of replacing a seven-time winning national championship coach. Saban won six of those national championships at Alabama over 17 seasons, to go with 10 SEC West titles and nine SEC Championships.

The search that led to Kalen DeBoer

Alabama athletics director Greg Byrne had to begin his search Wednesday after Saban decided to retire. Names that emerged by Thursday night included DeBoer, Florida State's Mike Norvell and Alabama offensive coordinator Tommy Rees. Texas' Steve Sarkisian was also thought to be a name to watch. But Norvell and Sarkisian each confirmed commitments to their schools on social media.

There was no such confirmation from DeBoer, though. Instead, he decided to become Alabama's next coach.

Kalen DeBoer had fast success at Washington

DeBoer took over a Washington team that finished 4-8 in 2021 under Jimmy Lake. He went 11-in 2022 and became the first Washington coach to win a bowl game in his rookie season. That season, he had a 3-0 record vs. ranked teams and beat Sarkisian and Texas in the Alamo Bowl. The Huskies tied for second in the Pac-12.

Then in 2023, Washington finished 14-1, an effort that resulted in him winning Pac-12 coach of the year for the second consecutive season; he was co-coach of the year in 2022. Washington's only loss was to Michigan in the CFP national championship game. The Huskies beat Oregon twice, Utah, Oregon State and USC – all ranked at the time – en route to the Sugar Bowl, where they beat No. 3 Texas in the College Football Playoff.

Kalen DeBoer's awards

DeBoer was named AP coach of the year this past season for his efforts leading the Huskies. He beat out Norvell, Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz and Arizona coach Jedd Fisch.

His other accolades include NAIA coach of the year three times, Pac-12 coach of the year twice, AFCA coach of the year (2023), Eddie Robinson coach of the year (2023), Home Depot coach of the year (2023), Sporting News coach of the year (2023) and Walter Camp coach of the year (2023).

Kalen DeBoer's playing career

DeBoer, a native of Milbank, South Dakota, attended Sioux Falls and played football and baseball. He was a wide receiver who tallied 3,400 yards on 234 receptions and 33 touchdowns. He was also a member of the NAIA Division II national championship team.

He was a successful baseball player, too. DeBoer batted .520, still a school record, during his senior year in 1998. He hit 37 home runs over his collegiate baseball career with a .944 slugging percentage.

Kalen DeBoer's offenses at Indiana, Fresno State, Eastern Michigan

When he was the offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach for the Hoosiers in 2019, Indiana finished No. 42 in the nation in scoring offense. The Hoosiers averaged 302.4 yards per game passing and 130.8 yards rushing with 432 yards per game.

At Fresno State, DeBoer coordinated the nation's No. 28 offense in points per game with 34.6 in 2018, an improvement from 27.1 points per game in his first season (ranked No. 77).

While at Eastern Michigan, DeBoer's offenses finished No. 61 (2016), No. 91 (2015) and No. 126 (2014).

It's clear he improves each of the groups he has coached as an offensive coordinator.

Kalen DeBoer has won national championships

DeBoer led Sioux Falls to three NAIA national championships when he was there, and he was there only five seasons. Those wins came in 2006, 2008 and 2009. He also led his team to an appearance in the game in 2007.

Of course, that's a long ways away from winning College Football Playoff national championships, but it's a good sign DeBoer knows how to win in big games.

Long ago, Kalen DeBoer was a high school coach

DeBoer has risen to the top of the profession in coaching football, but once upon a time, he was coaching high school football. In the second coaching job of his career, DeBoer became an assistant coach at Washington High School in South Dakota. He was there from 1988-89.

Kalen DeBoer's personal life

DeBoer is married to his wife, Nicole. He also has two daughters, Alexis and Avery.

