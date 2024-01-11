Breaking down Alabama football roster: What will next Crimson Tide coach inherit?

Roster building in this era of college football for the next season never happens in one big swoop. It's a gradual process that occurs in waves. Chapters, really.

A big chapter just closed for building the 2024 roster. The initial transfer portal window for Alabama football just closed this past weekend, but then it reopened Wednesday for 30 days after Nick Saban announced he will retire as the Crimson Tide's coach.

In the 24 hours after the news, there has been no player movement known yet as the Alabama football coaching search continues. There will likely be some once a decision is made, but how much remains to be seen.

With the new Alabama coach yet to be hired, here is a look at the roster he is set to inherit if there are no changes.

Quarterback

Talk about a stacked spot. Alabama returns Jalen Milroe, Ty Simpson and Dylan Lonergan while adding five-star signee Julian Sayin. At least for now, the four are staying put. For now, the Crimson Tide not only has an early Heisman Trophy contender coming back but also an experienced backup and two young promising arm talents. Keeping Simpson was a big win for Alabama.

Running back

It's time for the Jam Miller and Justice Haynes show. The two sat behind Jase McClellan and Roydell Williams, but with Williams entering the transfer portal and McClellan declaring for the NFL Draft, Miller and Haynes are next up. Both are young backs, but both have intriguing potential. Then you add in Richard Young as well as signees Kevin Riley and Daniel Hill, and Alabama has plenty of talent and depth here.

Receiver

Keeping Isaiah Bond was big. That gives Alabama a dynamic starter at receiver who has a good rapport with Milroe. There are two new starting spots, however, with Jermaine Burton going to the NFL and Malik Benson transferring to Florida State. Alabama has some options for those other spots. Alabama also returns experienced players such as Kendrick Law and Kobe Prentice. Depending on how the spring goes and these options pan out, receiver could make sense for a position to target in the portal.

Offensive line

Alabama needs a new starting center after the departure of Seth McLaughlin to Ohio State, so it wouldn't be shocking if the Crimson Tide looks to add there in the transfer portal with James Brockermeyer the only center on the roster remaining. The Crimson Tide could convert a lineman or two on the roster to center, though. Otherwise, Alabama still has two starting guards back in Tyler Booker and Jaeden Roberts. Kadyn Proctor returns too, filling out one tackle spot. That means there's one opening at another tackle spot. Alabama added Texas A&M's Naquil Betrand and it also has other returning offensive lineman who could compete at tackle. How this group comes together will be interesting, and crucial.

Tight end

There was not any shakeup to the group that primarily played in 2023, as CJ Dippre, Robbie Ouzts, Amari Niblack and Danny Lewis remain on the roster. Miles Kitselman was the only tight end to leave, but he was buried on the depth chart. Overall, the group seems to be in a solid spot for 2024 with a variety of skillsets. Plus, four-star tight end Caleb Odom will be added to the mix.

Defensive line

Justin Eboigbe is headed to the NFL, but Alabama is set to have most of the key pieces of the group back. Still on the roster are Tim Keenan III, Jaheim Oatis, Tim Smith and other parts of the rotation up front. Plus, Alabama added Texas A&M's LT Overton. There's plenty of experienced depth up front on defense.

Linebackers

Alabama needs two new edge rushers with Dallas Turner and Chris Braswell headed to the NFL. It doesn't have much experience on the roster at the position for the moment, but it does have compelling options, whether it be Quandarrius Robinson or one of the young edge rushers recruited as part of the 2023 class. This could also be a spot at which Alabama still adds in the transfer portal.

On the inside, Jihaad Campbell and Deontae Lawson remain, giving Alabama two good options even with the departure of Trez Marshall, Kendrick Blackshire and others. The key will be developing the depth behind Campbell and Lawson.

Defensive back

Gone are Kool-Aid McKinstry and Terrion Arnold to the NFL Draft as well as safety Jaylen Key, whose eligibility expired. So, Alabama needs two new starting cornerbacks and one safety. Trey Amos figures to be at the front of the line for one of those jobs. The Crimson Tide has also added USC's Domani Jackson to the secondary. He figures to have a good shot at competing for a starting role. Caleb Downs is back at one safety spot, and Malachi Moore is back and could play the star position or safety. Even with a few departures, Alabama has some versatile pieces in the secondary to place where Nick Saban and company see fit.

Special teams

Will Reichard's time as Alabama's kicker has come to an end with his eligibility expiring, and Conor Talty looks to be next up. He got some experience during his freshman season in 2023 late in games. The former No. 2 kicker in the nation figures to have the first crack at this job opening. Otherwise starting punter James Burnip and long snapper Kneeland Hibbett remain on the roster.

