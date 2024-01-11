Nick Saban to ESPN: 'Last season was difficult for me from a health standpoint'

Simply put, Nick Saban decided it was time.

He retired as the Alabama football coach on Wednesday after 17 seasons. Saban informed the team in a meeting on Wednesday afternoon. He spoke with ESPN's Chris Low about the decision afterward.

"Last season was difficult for me from just a health standpoint, not necessarily having anything major wrong, but just being able to sustain and do things the way I want to do them, the way I've always done them," Saban told Low. "It just got a little bit harder. So you have to decide, 'OK, this is sort of inevitable when you get to my age.'"

Saban has always been known for his ridiculous work ethic and his ability to seldom waste time. At 72, he told Low his age was making it difficult to do the job to the standard he sought. Saban told Low he didn't think it would have been fair to say he would be there four or five more seasons.

"Which I would have been happy to try to do, but I just didn't feel like I could do that and didn't want to get into a year-to-year deal that doesn't help anybody and doesn't help you continue to build and be at the standard that I want to be at and want this program to be at," Saban said.

Saban still plans to have a presence of some type at the University of Alabama, he told Low. Saban is still trying to figure that out, though.

"I want to be there for the players, for the coaches, anything I can do to support them during this transition," Saban said.

There's still a lot he wants to do, and he wanted to do so while he still could, Low wrote.

"There's life after football, but I'm always going to be here for Alabama however they need me," Saban said.

Saban has worked up until the very end of his retirement. He was interviewing coaches as late as the day he retired. He was also back in the office Thursday.

"It's the way I've always done things," Saban said. "You keep working right up until it's time to walk away. I think when you get away from doing what you've always done, you're never going to be as effective. And that's just sort of it. I knew it was time."

